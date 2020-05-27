A Maine Tourism Relief Fund, a shoemaking vacation, and a bracelet for the road ahead

Experience Maine, a full-service travel concierge and event planning company, has launched a new online store showcasing handcrafted Maine products, with 20 percent of sales in June benefiting the Maine Tourism Association’s Maine Tourism Relief Fund. Designed to provide relief to businesses and their employees experiencing hardship because of COVID-19, this fund’s grants will be made to Maine businesses with less than 50 employees in tourism-related industries, including restaurants, retail, hotels and lodging, outdoor recreation, event planning, and more. Its signature product is the custom-designed Maine Treasure Box filled with quality gifts and specialty products from local artisans and food purveyors. $99. experiencemainemade.com

MASSART AT HOME

Art lovers who can’t wait for museums to fling open their doors will be happy to learn that the MassArt Art Museum is bringing its current exhibitions, art projects, videos, and more, directly to your home. Features include artist collective Ghost of a Dream’s site-specific installation, “Yesterday Is Here”; interviews with artists in their studios; highlights from past exhibitions; and activities for adults and kids such as weaving, coloring pages, and virtual drawing together sessions curated by MAAM educators (maam.massart.edu/maamfromhome). To help support artists, check out the MassArt Made Virtual Spring Market, a temporary online showcase of works by students and alumni. Open through June 30, the online shop offers 2-D and 3-D art, clothing and accessories, glass and ceramics, home décor, jewelry and more — perfect gifts in June for dads and grads (pce.mailchimpsites.com/home).

Design and make your own custom shoes at the Colorado Shoe School.

THERE:

SHOEMAKING WORKSHOPS

When you’re ready to hit the road again, express your creative side at the recently opened Colorado Shoe School. Offering one- to five-day shoe making workshops for all skill levels, guests design their own custom shoes using repurposed leather destined for the landfill, and recycled sole options ranging from bike tires to rubber flooring. You can even bring in your own leather — including that 1980s jacket you love to hate — to craft a unique pair of shoes, sneakers, sandals, or boots. Classes are held in a custom-built studio in the small town of Bellvue, a 15-minute drive from Fort Collins. To ensure social distancing, workshops will only host only up to four participants at a time; individual workshops can be scheduled any days except Wednesdays or Saturdays. Rates from $190 includes all materials and tools. coloradoshoeschool.com

FREE LONELY PLANET GUIDE

When the time is right, The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to pristine beaches and outdoor adventure opportunities. Until then, the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau is offering future travelers a way to plan their next vacation with a new (free!) guidebook to the area from Lonely Planet. This comprehensive resource, filled with practical tips and local insights on sightseeing, accommodations, shopping, and eating, drinking and entertainment venues, is available to receive in the mail, or can be viewed online as a virtual guide in English, Spanish, German, or French. www.fortmyers-sanibel.com

EVERYWHERE:

BEAUTY BOOT CAMP

Transform your camping-out-at-home experiences (on your couch, in your office) into an adventure with Camp Skin Authority, a series of five self-care kits that focus on doing, learning and sharing alongside the chance to earn free gifts and merit badges. These beauty boot camps are designed to keep your spirits up and your skin bright whether you’re home alone or chatting with friends and colleagues over Zoom or other platforms. For example, if you’re looking for a way to get an island glow without leaving the house, Fake A Vacay — a combo of Illuminating Body Peel Cream and VitaD fortified Sunless Tanner — does the trick. For seven-minute mini-facials, the Rescue Me kit can rejuvenate five family members. All kits are priced at 30 percent off individual items and include free shipping. From $31.50. www.skinauthority.com/Camp

Bisslets has created stylish bracelets for men and women to alleviate the effects of seasickness or other motion-related travel.

STYLISH BRACELETS FOR NAUSEA RELIEF

Summer boating season is here at last. Getting out on the water — on sea, river or lake — is a joyful experience for many but can be problematic for those who experience motion sickness. To help keep the nausea away, Bisslets has created stylish bracelets for men and women to alleviate the effects of seasickness or other motion-related travel. The chic, drug-free bracelets work by applying pressure to the P6 acupressure point by means of a specially designed bead embedded in a comfortable elastic. Versatile design sets can be mixed and matched, though they must be worn on both wrists for effective relief. Can be used before or after nausea starts. Breathable materials dry quickly after getting wet. Available in small, medium and large sizes. Priced from $24.99 per set. myblisslets.com

NECEE REGIS

