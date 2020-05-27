Ohio crime labs able to differentiate hemp from marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An upgrade in equipment at Ohio’s three state crime labs has allowed technicians to differentiate between industrial hemp and marijuana but is not likely to have much effect on how law enforcement agencies enforce drug laws.

Upgraded testing began two weeks ago at state crime labs in Richfield, Bowling Green, and London, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Cities throughout the state, including Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, no longer fine or jail people caught with small amounts of marijuana. The Ohio Legislature last year approved the cultivation of hemp, a cannabis plant that is supposed to contain less than .3 percent THC, the psychoactive and intoxicating ingredient in marijuana.