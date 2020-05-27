28 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Sam’s Club distribution center in Worcester

Twenty-eight employees have tested positive at the Sam’s Club distribution center in Worcester within a month, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. announced at a briefing Tuesday.

Nineteen employees recently tested positive for the virus, Augustus said. Another nine employees previously tested positive when an outbreak temporarily shuttered the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, which shares a parking lot with the distribution center, in late April, he said. Eighty-one Walmart employees had tested positive.

The distribution center is not open to the public, Augustus said. Only Sam’s Club employees, who are deemed essential workers, work in the building.