28 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Sam’s Club distribution center in Worcester

Twenty-eight employees have tested positive at the Sam’s Club distribution center in Worcester within a month, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. announced at a briefing Tuesday.
Nineteen employees recently tested positive for the virus, Augustus said. Another nine employees previously tested positive when an outbreak temporarily shuttered the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, which shares a parking lot with the distribution center, in late April, he said. Eighty-one Walmart employees had tested positive.
The distribution center is not open to the public, Augustus said. Only Sam’s Club employees, who are deemed essential workers, work in the building.
“They feel like they’re doing everything that they should,” Augustus said. “They’ve followed the right protocols, and again, these individuals have been in and out [of the building]."
Advertisement
Sam’s Club employees fulfill orders for people who are at home and need food or supplies, he said.
Since the Walmart outbreak, measures have been put in place at the distribution center to protect against another outbreak and assist employees, Augustus said.
“They have a 24-hour nursing presence now at the facility,” he said. “They also have a clinical individual there who’s giving guidance around mental health issues or any anxiety issues that employees may have.”
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.