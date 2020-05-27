A closer look at the local virus victims on The New York Times list

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Edward Fitzpatrick and, absolutely, I’m wearing my “I Voted By Mail” sticker. Follow me on Twitter @FitzProv or send tips to Edward.Fitzpatrick@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 14,210 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday after adding 73 new cases. The state announced 13 more deaths, bringing the total to 634. There were 226 people in the hospital, 50 in intensive care, and 36 on ventilators.

The Sunday New York Times captured the enormity of the human toll taken by the coronavirus. The stunning all-text front page provided a list of COVID-19 victims, along with a brief description of their lives and a powerful essay by former Providence Journal reporter Dan Barry.

But as long as the list was, it represented just 1,000 people — a mere 1 percent of the nearly 100,000 lives lost. In Rhode Island, 634 people had died of the virus as of Tuesday, and three of the victims listed by the Times were Rhode Islanders. Let’s take a closer look at those three lives.

The Times described Susan C. Menoche, 69, of Lincoln, R.I., as a “woman of many talents.” And an obituary in The Woonsocket Call provides more detail, noting that “her many occupations included: mother, bank teller, interior decorator, floral designer, phlebotomist, transporter, and caregiver.”

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968 and studied phlebotomy at the Community College of Rhode Island. She was married to Paul A. Menoche for 49 years, and she had three children and seven grandchildren.

She worked as a certified nursing assistant for Homefront nursing services. "She so enjoyed caring for her patients and felt that she had found her calling," the obituary said.

The Times described Suchendra Singh, 43, of Pawtucket, R.I., as a 23-year employee of Memorial Hospital. But his obituary tells us more:

Singh was born in Fiji in 1976, and his family brought him to the United States when he was 12, eventually moving to Pawtucket. His parents both died in 2017. He was married to his wife, Ritu, for 17 years, and they have a 16-year-old son.

“Besides spending time with his family, Suchen was known for his love of soccer, his contagious smile, and his love for food and cooking,” his obituary read.

The Times described Eva Charlotte Julewitz, 91, as a resident of Woonsocket, R.I. But her obituary in The Sun Chronicle indicates that although she died in a hospital in Woonsocket, she lived in Franklin, Mass., and previously lived in Wrentham, Mass.

Born in Liegnitz, Germany, in 1929, she worked as a saleswoman at W.T. Grant until it closed in 1976, then worked in accounts payable for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology until retiring in 1989. She was married for 66 years to the late Alexander Julewitz. They had two children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

"Eva was an avid swimmer," the obituary read. "As a member of the Foxboro YMCA, she swam over one mile each week."

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com

⚓ My colleague Amanda Milkovits reports that Governor Gina M. Raimondo hopes to move forward with the second phase of reopening the state’s economy on Monday, but the governor acknowledges that the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in some communities remains “stubbornly high.”

⚓ The Globe’s Deidre Fernandes has an interesting story explaining that many high school graduates who were rejected by their dream schools now find colleges wooing them with unexpected admissions offers and generous financial aid packages. (The story focuses on Caitlin Lydon, who IMHO can’t go wrong at Syracuse!)

⚓ Gregory Floyd, who pleaded guilty in the 2000 carjacking murder of two college students, is seeking compassionate release from a federal prison where some inmates have coronavirus. Having covered parts of the carjacking case, I can recall chilling details: Amy Shute and Jason Burgeson were abducted at gunpoint from the steps of The Arcade in Providence and driven to Johnston’s Button Hole golf course, where they huddled, begging for their lives as five kidnappers debated killing them before Floyd pulled the trigger. Burgeson’s sister told the Providence Journal’s Brian Amaral that Floyd “had absolutely no compassion for Jason and Amy.”

⚓ Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III offers six comedy podcasts to make the pandemic more bearable. But I’d say Conan O’Brien is the funniest — and not just because people say I look like him.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Gina M. Raimondo will hold her daily coronavirus media briefing at 2:30 p.m.

⚓ Bryant University and the Rhode Island Foundation are organizing Zoom panel discussions about COVID-19′s economic impact. The latest, “COVID-19 and Public Finances in Rhode Island,” begins at 10 a.m.

⚓ The House Republican Caucus will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on the south steps of the State House.

⚓ The House Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. in Room 35 of the State House to hear a staff review of Rhode Island Capital Plan funds and projects, as well as revisions proposed in Governor Raimondo’s budget.

⚓ The Senate Health and Human Services Committee will meet at 4 p.m. in the Senate Lounge to take up the appointment of A. Kathryn Power as director of the state Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

⚓ At 7 p.m., Wilbury Theatre Group artistic director Josh Short and epidemiologist Brandon Marshall continue “The Road to Reopening” with an online conversation with Stephanie Fortunato and Micah Salkind of Providence Department of Art, Culture, and Tourism.

⚓ The Providence City Council is set to hear a Providence public schools budget presentation at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor and the Department of Health will host a Facebook Live discussion at 10 a.m. about the Phase 2 reopening of gyms and fitness studios.

⚓ The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets at 4 p.m. to discuss the necessity of school construction projects in Burrillville, Cranston, Cumberland, Newport, and Warwick.





