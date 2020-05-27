Colleges prepare to reopen, but aren’t entirely confident about having extensive testing in place

The advisory group said that most colleges and universities will be prepared to announce their official plans for the fall semester by July 1, but that institutions are likely to adopt a variety of approaches. The reopening will be phased in, starting with bringing researchers back to campus and resuming laboratory operations, but it remains unclear whether colleges will be ready to bring back a sizable portion of students by this fall, the group said.

An advisory group of a dozen Massachusetts college presidents, set up by Governor Charlie Baker, released an outline on Wednesday for safely reopening higher education institutions, a crucial segment of the state’s economy, which directly employ more than 136,000 people.

Even as Massachusetts colleges and universities declare their intentions to bring students back to campus this fall, many remain uncertain about their ability to put enough virus testing, tracing, and protective equipment in place — and they are recommending that higher education institutions be held harmless if they reopen and people get sick.

“You’re going to see a lot of creativity and variation,” said Laurie Leshin, president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, who headed Baker’s reopening advisory board for higher education. “It is likely to be a mix of in-person and remote as we repopulate.”

While college leaders are highly confident about their ability to reduce classroom sizes and appropriately clean common spaces to prevent the spread of the virus, they are less certain about being able to test students, faculty, and staff when they come back to campus, according to a survey the advisory group conducted of nearly 90 campus leaders.

The survey found that slightly fewer than 60 percent of state institutions were very or somewhat confident that they could do robust testing of everybody returning to campus. Fewer than three quarters of college leaders felt strongly that they could do the contact tracing to curb the virus’ spread, according to the survey.

A separate group of state college officials are working on developing testing protocols. Smaller institutions, which don’t have the money and capacity to do their own virus testing, are working together to buy masks, protective gear, and test kits, and find laboratories that will analyze results for them, Leshin said.

Still, college presidents remain concerned about whether college students will strictly follow new rules about wearing face masks, social distancing, and washing their hands when they are off-campus and attending parties and events, Leshin said.

College leaders are urging Baker to allow institutions to be held harmless from legal liability if they develop plans to reopen following state guidelines. Other businesses and colleges across the country are also asking for similar protections, Leshin said.

“As long as the campuses are creating those plans and modeling those plans, that does provide a good degree of assurance to students and parents that they should be safe coming back to campus and also protection for the campuses themselves,” Leshin said.

The fear of that a college could get sued is a large factor in institutions deciding how and whether to bring students back in the fall, said Peter McDonough, vice president and general counsel at the American Council on Education, a trade organization.

“It’s an enormous fear,” McDonough said. “There will be schools that are concerned enough about being able to weather a litigation storm.”

This past spring, many schools were sued for tuition refunds because parents and students felt that the education was not up to par with in-person classes. For colleges and universities those lawsuits proved to be a shot across the bow, McDonough said.

“It signaled, ‘We’re watching you. ... You are fertile opportunity for lawsuits,’ ” he said.

There are legislative efforts in states such as North Carolina and Utah to provide certain industries, including higher education, some protection from lawsuits when they reopen. Congress is also considering litigation protection as part of any new stimulus plan, McDonough said.

Schools will likely take action within their campus communities to ensure that students follow safety measures, such requiring mask wearing and social distancing, as part of the student disciplinary requirements or part of the rules in the student handbook, he said.

“There’s no playbook of reopening America in the COVID-19 era,” McDonough said. “It’s leaving a school out there exposed, left out in the open.”

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.