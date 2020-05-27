Essex County sheriff’s recruit dies during basic training

Khalifa started at the 12-week academy in April and also served as a reserve officer with the Woburn Police Department, the sheriff said.

Anish Khalifa, 29, was stricken at Northern Essex Community College and while training officers immediately began to perform CPR, they could not revive him, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said in a statement.

A recruit with the Essex County sheriff’s separtment died suddenly Tuesday while doing physical exercises at the basic training academy in Haverhill, officials said.

“These recruits have a deep desire to serve their community by becoming correctional officers,” Coppinger said. “I offer my condolences to the class, and to the training officers who have been working closely with this young man for several weeks. I thank them for their heroic efforts to save his life. The department will be feeling this young man’s loss for a very long time.”

According to the statement, every recruit goes through a rigorous medical and physical fitness evaluation prior to starting basic training.The sheriff’s department offered grief counseling to other recruits and training officers, the statement said.

The Woburn Police Department expressed their condolences in a statement posted to their Facebook page Wednesday.

“We are so deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Anish Khalifa,” their statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Khalifa family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com



