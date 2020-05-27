Fire breaks out on roof of Westborough Stop & Shop

Firefighters knocked down a blaze that was sparked by smoking materials at a Stop & Shop in Westborough Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Crews were called to the Stop & Shop at 32 Lyman St. shortly before 4 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jason Ferschke said. A truck driver who was making a delivery to the store noticed a small fire burning on the roof of a walk-in freezer and called 911.

The fire covered about 9 square feet of the freezer’s roof and did not spread to any other part of the building, Ferschke said.