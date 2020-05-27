Fire breaks out on roof of Westborough Stop & Shop

Firefighters knocked down a blaze that was sparked by smoking materials at a Stop & Shop in Westborough Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Crews were called to the Stop & Shop at 32 Lyman St. shortly before 4 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jason Ferschke said. A truck driver who was making a delivery to the store noticed a small fire burning on the roof of a walk-in freezer and called 911.
The fire covered about 9 square feet of the freezer’s roof and did not spread to any other part of the building, Ferschke said.
Crews from Westborough, Northborough, and Southborough extinguished the flames within an hour of arriving at the scene.
Advertisement
No one was injured.
Ferschke said the flames were likely started by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
The Westborough Board of Health inspected the freezer for damaged food after the fire. Fershcke did not know if any food had to be thrown out, but said the fire caused about $25,000 in damage.
The store was open Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to this fire overnight at Stop & Shop on Lyman Street. Crews located a small fire on the roof which was quickly knocked down. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/SkqUr3wMM2— Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 27, 2020
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.