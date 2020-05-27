Former State Police sergeant rips Minn. police officer: ‘You don’t treat a dog like this, never mind a fellow human being’

“There is no excuse for this. You don’t treat a dog like this, never mind a fellow human being," Whelan wrote in the tweet that included a still frame of the officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck. “This is a horror.”

Timothy Whelan is now a Republican state representative from Cape Cod and he turned to Twitter to express his views on the situation that led to an intense confrontation in Minneapolis Tuesday night where officers in riot gear used rubber bullets and tear gas on protesters.

A retired Massachusetts State Police sergeant Wednesday harshly criticized the Minneapolis police officer videotaped with his knee pressed down on the neck of George Floyd, the most recent fatal encounter between a Black man and law enforcement in the nation.

Whelan, who is also a former US Marine, added that he believed the overwhelming majority of police officers handled themselves properly. “The majority (99.9%) of police officers conduct themselves with honor, in highest level of service to their community,” he wrote.

He ended his commentary with an expression of sympathy - and a call for justice - for Floyd’s family.

“Prayers for justice for George Floyd’s family,” he wrote.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has fired the four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd Monday night, who was being investigated for passing a phony $20 bill at a nearby store, as criminal investigations are now underway into the fatal encounter with Floyd.

A widely circulated video taken by a bystander captured Floyd pleading with the officer to get off his neck. “I can’t breathe," Floyd can be heard saying.

Floyd’s death was seen by some as shockingly similar to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, a Black man who died in New York after he was put in a chokehold by police and repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Members of Floyd’s family appeared on CNN Tuesday night and called for the four officers to face murder charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.