Maine reports 2 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported two deaths and 28 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 81 and case count to 2,137.
Both deaths were reported in Cumberland County, officials said.
Cumberland County has reported 43 virus-related deaths, the most of the state’s counties, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by Kennebec and York with nine each, and Androscoggin with two. Hancock, Penobscot, Aroostook, and Franklin have each reported one death.
Cumberland County has also reported the most coronavirus cases, with 1,065, officials said. York and Androscoggin follow with 365 cases and 252 cases, respectively.
Another 39 people recovered since contracting the virus, officials said. A total of 1,357 people have recovered.
Two more people were hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 260, officials said. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized, with 25 people in critical care and 14 on ventilators.
There are 151 ICU beds and 232 ventilators available for use statewide, officials said.
