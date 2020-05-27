Maine reports 2 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported two deaths and 28 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 81 and case count to 2,137.

Both deaths were reported in Cumberland County, officials said.

Cumberland County has reported 43 virus-related deaths, the most of the state’s counties, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by Kennebec and York with nine each, and Androscoggin with two. Hancock, Penobscot, Aroostook, and Franklin have each reported one death.