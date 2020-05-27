Man, 20, arrested with drugs inside scooter compartment in Mattapan, police say

A 20-year-old man is facing drug charges after officers allegedly found fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone pills in the front compartment of his scooter in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 1:25 p.m., officers saw a man riding a scooter with no registration sticker and asked him to stop as they approached on foot, Boston police said in a statement.

The man, later identified as Dariel Guzman-Reyes, of Hyde Park, accelerated and drove toward a driveway at 143 Standard St. as officers continued to ask him to stop, police said. Officers were able to apprehend Guzman-Reyes, safely remove him from the scooter, and arrest him for refusal to submit to a police officer.