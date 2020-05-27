Man, 20, arrested with drugs inside scooter compartment in Mattapan, police say

A 20-year-old man is facing drug charges after officers allegedly found fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone pills in the front compartment of his scooter in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Around 1:25 p.m., officers saw a man riding a scooter with no registration sticker and asked him to stop as they approached on foot, Boston police said in a statement.
The man, later identified as Dariel Guzman-Reyes, of Hyde Park, accelerated and drove toward a driveway at 143 Standard St. as officers continued to ask him to stop, police said. Officers were able to apprehend Guzman-Reyes, safely remove him from the scooter, and arrest him for refusal to submit to a police officer.
In the scooter’s front compartment, officers found a large plastic bag containing 19 individually wrapped plastic bags of “a tan, powdery substance believed to be fentanyl,” authorities said. They also found two small plastic bags containing 13 “rock-like substances” believed to be crack cocaine, three individual packages of a “green-leafy substance” believed to be marijuana, and small blue pills which were found to be oxycodone, police said.
Guzman-Reyes was arrested for motor vehicle violations and is facing charges of trafficking Class A drugs, distribution of Class B drugs, and possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
Police said anyone with information on the location of scooters or ATV’s that may be involved in criminal activity can contact the Boston Police CrimeStopper Tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.
