Ms. Jennifer, 53-year-old tortoise, finds perfect home after thousands reached out to adopt her

Ms. Jennifer, the dandelion-loving, 53-year-old tortoise whose owner died after contracting the coronavirus, has found a home after thousands of people reached out to adopt her, according to the adoption center.

Within a week, over 3,000 people called or e-mailed the adoption center to bring Ms. Jennifer home, making her “one of the most popular animals the shelter has ever housed,” according to Rob Halpin, MSPCA-Angell spokesman. Due to the volume of calls, the adoption center was able to pair her with just the right owner.

“Ms. Jennifer is going to a fantastic home in Boston with a bona fide turtle expert,” Halpin said. “The new owner prefers to remain anonymous, but the MSPCA is profoundly grateful to them for opening their home to this extraordinary animal in need.”