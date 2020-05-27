Nearly $140,000 seized from man at Logan Airport allegedly on his way to area known for illegal narcotics

The man, whose identity has not been released, booked a flight Sunday to a destination known for illegal narcotics, State Police said. He missed the flight and booked a second flight at Logan that same day, authorities said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said the man was not arrested or charged in the incident and will not have to appear in court.

Officials at Logan International Airport seized nearly $140,000 from a man who was allegedly trying to board a flight to an area known for illegal narcotics Sunday afternoon, State Police said in a statement.

Officials at a TSA checkpoint questioned the man about a large amount of cash he was carrying inside the airport. The man initially said the amount was only $1,500, but changed his answer to between $40,000 and $50,000 when he was questioned by state troopers shortly after, State Police said.

He later told State Police detectives he was carrying $80,000 to $85,000, officials said.

State Police K9 Duke, who can detect the scent of narcotics, alerted officials to the man’s belongings, authorities said.

Officials would not say if they recovered narcotics from the scene or where the man was traveling to specifically.

Officials counted the money and found that the man was carrying $138,980, State Police said. The man refused to sign a receipt for the money and left the airport.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the money was [held] pending further investigation,” State Police said. “The money will be subject to forfeiture proceedings.”

The incident remains under investigation.

