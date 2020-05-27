Republicans blast Democrats for response to high death toll in R.I. nursing homes

And they demanded answers to constituent questions about how Democratic Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration has handled the outbreak in nursing homes, noting that more than three-quarters of the state’s COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

During a news conference on the State House steps, House Republicans demanded that the House Oversight Committee convene -- even without the permission of House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, or the committee chairwoman, Representative Patricia A. Serpa, a West Warwick Democrat.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island House Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic leaders, saying they need to do more to address the high death toll in Rhode Island’s nursing homes.

Advertisement

“This administration has failed our most vulnerable elderly population in the state of Rhode Island — dramatically failed them," said House Minority Whip Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican. "We have a Kafkaesque system where elderly are put into homes, their families cannot visit them, they cannot hold their loved ones’ hands when they die. Can you imagine that?”

Chippendale said the House Oversight Committee, which he is on, must stop “sitting on the side lines” and exercise its watchdog role.

“We are facing a crisis in this state that is affecting the most vulnerable amongst us -- that is, our seniors in our nursing homes," said House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, a Block Island Republican. “This legislature needs to figure out what happened, what is happening now to fix it, and what will we do in the future to prevent this from happening again in the event of a resurgence.

“We were not elected to cower in the face of crisis,” said Representative Sherry Roberts, a West Greenwich Republican. “The people who voted for at least deserve some answers.”

During her daily news conference, Raimondo defended her administration’s response to nursing home outbreaks.

Advertisement

“We have done everything we can with respect to nursing homes,” she said. “We are way ahead of many other sates.”

For example, she noted the Rhode Island Veterans’ Home has seen far fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths the Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts, where more than 90 veteran residents have died.

Raimondo said the state has tested every worker and resident in every nursing home in the state. She said Rhode Island moved early on to stop visiting hours, and it has sent support teams in to help nursing homes respond to outbreaks.

Also, the state provided a subsidy for low-wage workers at nursing homes, and it has provided personal protective equipment to those sites, she said.

“The reality is it’s really hard,” Raimondo said. “In every state, it’s where we are struggling the most.”

If the House Oversight Committee “wants to be a productive partner in saving lives," then it should focus on providing the administration with "concrete ideas,” she said. But if the panel will only be “second guessing what we have done,” she said, "I’m not sure that is very helpful at the moment.”

According to Department of Health Data, between 440 and 444 Rhode Islanders had died in long-term care facilities, and between 20 and 24 residents have died in assisted-living facilities as of May 22.

At that point, a total of 579 Rhode Islanders had died of the virus, so deaths in long-term care facilities represented between 76 percent and 77 percent of total cases, and death in both long-term care and assisted-living facilities represented between 79 percent and 81 percent of the total deaths.

Advertisement

The Department of Health reports this data in ranges. So, for example, it reported that the Golden Crest nursing home in North Providence has had between 30 and 34 deaths from the coronavirus.

On May 11, the New York Times reported that more than one-third of the country’s pandemic deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

The Times said that in the absence of comprehensive data from some states and the federal government, it had assembled its own database. And the data showed Rhode Island then had the third highest share of coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities, at 73 percent.

Minnesota and West Virginia had the highest proportion of deaths in long-term care centers, at 80 percent each. Massachusetts ranked sixth, at 59 percent, and Connecticut ranked 11th, at 55 percent.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com