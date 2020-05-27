RV catches fire on Route 2 in Leominster

Firefighters from Leominster and Fitchburg responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire that occurred just west of exit 31, said State Trooper James DeAngelis, a department spokesman.

An RV caught fire while traveling on Route 2 eastbound in Leominster Tuesday night, officials said.

Crews responded to a report of a “fully involved fire camper,” said Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin.

Fitchburg responded to provide extra water if it were needed, he said.

Leominster firefighters brought the fire under control and the Fitchburg truck was not needed, he said.

The RV was towed from the scene.

Leominster fire officials could not be reached for comment.

The fire briefly closed Route 2. But all lanes were reopened, DeAngelis said.

