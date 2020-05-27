Six Flags amusement park chain announces new health and safety measures for summer

“This ‘new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Mike Spanos, Six Flags president and chief executive, in a statement.

Other measures include limited capacity, touchless security screening for bags, expanded mobile food ordering, and increased disinfection of high traffic areas, the company said in a statement. All employees and visitors must wear masks while on the park grounds, except those 2 years old or younger and people with breathing problems.

Six Flags, a national amusement park chain, announced new health and safety measures for the summer as parks gradually reopen, such as online reservations, virtual queue systems for rides, and thermal imaging to take temperatures as people enter the park, the company announced Tuesday.

The amusement park chain, which opened its first park in 1961, has waterparks and dozens of rollercoaster rides for people of all ages at each of its 16 locations across the country, according to the company website. Six Flags New England in Agawam first opened as an amusement park in 1912, according to the park’s Facebook page.

“Social distancing will be strictly enforced with clear markers showing where to stand in queue lines for park entry restrooms, dining, and also where to sit on rides and attractions,” said Sharon Parker, communications manager for Six Flags, in a video posted on Twitter.

Frontier City in Oklahoma City will become the first Six Flags park to reopen on June 5, the company said. Reopening dates for other parks across the country have not yet been announced.

Only members and season pass holders will be allowed entrance for the first three days, as the park operates in “preview mode," the company said.

“Frontier City, like all Six Flags parks, is an outdoor attraction that poses a significantly lower risk of exposure than indoor venues,” Spanos said. “Our guests are not confined to one space for lengthy periods. Because our parks cover dozens or even hundreds of acres, we can easily manage guests throughout to achieve proper social distancing.”

The park will gradually increase capacity throughout June, the company said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.