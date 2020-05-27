State athletic courts, fields reopen; playgrounds remain closed until phase two

Playgrounds, public pools, and all other athletic fields and courts are expected to reopen under phase two, according to the plan.

Under the first phase of Massachusetts’ four-phase reopening plan , all state-operated athletic fields and courts can now be used for non-contact sports and other activities that follow social distancing guidelines, the Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a statement.

State-managed athletic courts and fields officially reopened Monday with new safety guidelines in place, but officials said the public will have to hold off on visiting playgrounds and other outdoor spaces for a while longer.

The public cannot use shared equipment at the courts and fields and should not participate in games or tournaments there, officials said. Permits should also not be issued for group gatherings in these areas.

People should sanitize their hands and wipe down equipment before and after using these spaces. They should also wait outside courts and fields that are being used by others until they are vacated to “prevent accidental contact of other users’ equipment," officials said.

“While state parks remain open and are popular destinations, DCR asks the public to refrain from visiting if crowds are forming at these locations, particularly during high visitation days/times, such as weekends,” officials said in the statement.

Groups of 10 or more should not gather in these spaces, and all individuals or small groups should stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Officials said the public should continue to wear masks in public and stay home if they are ill, over 70, or are vulnerable to COVID-19.

