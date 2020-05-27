Teenager in critical condition after stabbing at Revere Beach

A 17-year-old boy from East Boston was in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday night after being stabbed on Revere Beach, State Police said.
The stabbing occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in a fight between two groups of teenagers at Eliot Circle, State Police said in a statement.
Revere police also responded to the stabbing which was reported at 7:47 p.m. Troopers administered first aid at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital for emergency care, the statement said.
No arrests had been made as of 10 p.m..
The investigation is ongoing.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
