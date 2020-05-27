Teenager in critical condition after stabbing at Revere Beach

A 17-year-old boy from East Boston was in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday night after being stabbed on Revere Beach, State Police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in a fight between two groups of teenagers at Eliot Circle, State Police said in a statement.

Revere police also responded to the stabbing which was reported at 7:47 p.m. Troopers administered first aid at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital for emergency care, the statement said.