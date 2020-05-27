UMass model says Mass. coronavirus death tally could pass 7,900 in 4 weeks

The latest prediction, issued Tuesday, was more optimistic than the prediction from a week before that the number of coronavirus deaths in the state would rise to 8,106 by June 13.

The official death toll, as of Tuesday, is 6,473.

A University of Massachusetts model estimates the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the state will reach 7,930 by June 20, underlining the fact that the battle against the pandemic in the state is not yet over.

The numbers come from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined, or ensemble, forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

Advertisement

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The closely-watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model predicts Massachusetts will see 8,232 deaths by Aug. 4.

The tragic estimates may, in the end, turn out to be low. Experts are concerned that the pandemic may see a possible resurgence as states reopen. A new study from Imperial College London painted a dire picture of the state possibly seeing hundreds of deaths a day in the summer.

Experts have also also raised the possibility the official death tally in the state may actually be an undercount since virus deaths may have gone unnoticed by officials early on.

The latest UMass ensemble model predicts the United States as a whole will see a cumulative total of 123,000 deaths in four weeks, with a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than about 117,000 and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 130,000.

Advertisement

The United States had tallied a total of more than 99,000 deaths due to the coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“At this critical juncture in our nation’s COVID-19 response, when many states are making decisions to loosen restrictions on society, individual models are saying quite different things about what comes next at the state level. All COVID-19 models are learning on the go right now," Reich said in a statement from the university. “This is why being critical consumers of these models is vital. Looking at the full range of possible futures presented by these different teams is an important tool to better understand our uncertain future."





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com