Watertown police sergeant who took on Boston Marathon bombers retires

“I was going to march in the Memorial Day parade, but that’s not happening," he said.

Sergeant John MacLellan worked his last shift at the Watertown Police Department this week, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Watertown police officer who got into a shootout with the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013 has retired.

MacLellan, 55, was still treated to a surprise send-off on his last day, as his colleagues and well-wishers applauded him in the street as he finished his last shift Tuesday.

“They were lined up on Main Street,” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “It was unbelievable.”

MacLellan worked the night shift at the police department for nearly 30 years, arriving for roll call at 11:30 p.m. and working until 8 a.m. in the morning. But one shift in particular still stands out from the rest, and that was the night he got into a shootout with the Boston Marathon bombers.

It all started in the early morning hours of April 19, 2013, when Watertown police were on the lookout for a Mercedes that had been stolen in a carjacking incident.

Officer Joseph Reynolds spotted the stolen Mercedes, and MacLellan went to help him stop the stolen vehicle. Before Reynolds could turn on his blue flashing lights, the Mercedes stopped and one of the Tsarnaev brothers got out and started firing.

A manhunt was on for the brothers, during which Sean Collier, an MIT police officer, had been shot to death earlier that night by the bombing suspects.

One of the bullets hit MacLellan’s windshield, shattering the glass. MacLellan put his cruiser in drive and jumped out of the moving vehicle, in the hopes of creating a diversion. As the empty cruiser rolled forward, MacLellan and Reynolds used it as a shield to protect themselves from gunfire. Then one of the Tsarnaev brothers threw a bomb at the officers. The blast was so powerful that it blew out the windows of MacLellan’s cruiser.

As MacLellan and Reynolds continued the gunfight, other officers arrived at the scene.

“I was working with a young group of guys that night,” said MacLellan. “One officer had only been on the job four months. They did unbelievably [well]. There’s guys shooting at us, throwing bombs at us, and not one of our guys backed down."

MacLellan was a supervisor that night, and said he was proud of how his colleagues handled the situation and noted how two Watertown patrolmen — Reynolds and Officer Tim Menton — helped save the life of MBTA Transit Police officer Richard “Dic” Donohue, who was bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound.

“These guys kept him alive,” he said.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed during the firefight that night, while his younger brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev escaped and was later found hiding out in a boat in a resident’s backyard in Watertown. In 2015, a jury sentenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for his role in the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and left more than 260 injured.

MacLellan said that fateful night is still fresh in his mind. “Seven years, was it that long ago?” he said. “It’s amazing how time flies. I never thought that something like that would happen in Watertown."

“It did change me,” he said. “It made me a lot more tactical. I think it made me a better police officer.”

Watertown Police Chief Michael Lawn said MacLellan will be “truly missed not only by his co-workers but by the entire community.”

“John is the epitome of what a police officer should be," said Lawn. "He will remembered forever for is heroic acts in taking down the marathon bombers. But what I will remember him most by was the compassion and kindness that he did this job. John was an advocate for the less fortunate people in society. He took care of more people that we will never know about. He has the biggest heart of anyone I know. He practiced community policing both on and off duty. He is truly one of the finest police officers to ever walk in the doors of the Watertown Police.”

MacLellan said he feels lucky to be able to retire at his age, and plans to spend more time with his family, work in his garden, and go on motorcycle rides.

“I’m blessed, truly blessed,” he said.

MacLellan also plans to spend more time volunteering at his church and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. After schools closed for the coronavirus pandemic, he said the society worked to help families get laptops and Internet access so their children could do online classes.

“Cable, WiFi, most people take it for granted,” he said. “But there’s a lot of people who don’t have that. That’s a huge fear for a parent. We were able to help a lot of people.”

MacLellan also knows there is more to be done.

“For every person you help, there’s someone who doesn’t know how to ask for help,” he said. “It’s about finding them, identifying those people who need the help. That’s the good thing about being a police officer, you find the people, the kids who need the help. That’s what it’s all about — helping people.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.