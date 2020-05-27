Woman assaulted at Boston Medical Center parking garage

Johnson faces charges of unarmed robbery of a person over 60 and assault and battery on a person over 60, police said.

Officers received a report around 8 p.m. of an assault and battery at 710 Albany St. and learned en route that Boston University Medical Police had apprehended the man, identified as 58-year-old Tracy Johnson, Boston police said in a statement.

A Boston man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a woman who ignored him when he asked for money inside a parking garage at Boston Medical Center, police said.

The unidentified victim was being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital when officers arrived, police said. She told officers she was in the garage, trying to pay for parking, when Johnson approached her and asked for money, police said. She initially ignored him.

Johnson then allegedly reached into the woman’s purse, which led to a struggle, police said. The victim told officers she fell down, and “the suspect pushed her head into the ground before taking the victim’s lunchbox and her other possessions including her car keys and glasses,” according to police.

Johnson allegedly threw the woman’s possessions at her and ran away with her lunchbox, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court.

