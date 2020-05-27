Worcester woman, 29, arrested in fatal stabbing of another woman

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed and killed another woman in Worcester Tuesday night, police said.

Around 11:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing by 1 Meade St., Worcester police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound. A 33-year-old man, who was also suffering from a stab wound, was aiding the woman, authorities said.

Both victims were brought to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. The man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and was released.