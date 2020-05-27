Coming Sunday: The full account of how coronavirus spread in Mass.

This weekend, the Globe will release an in-depth look inside the outbreak, following the coronavirus as it spread around the state.

Globe reporters retraced the devastating path of the coronavirus through the state and followed the elected officials, bureaucrats, healthcare workers, and researchers who faced an enemy not seen in our lifetimes. The result is a portrait of early misjudgment as the warnings grew louder, and of a fierce battle against long odds to bring it back under control.

Those early days of March 2020 may turn out to be among the most consequential in modern Massachusetts history, a time when the state’s vaunted public health infrastructure hesitated for a full seven days, a fateful lost week against an unprecedented enemy.