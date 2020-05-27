‘Enough already.’ Mitt Romney calls on Trump to stop tweeting about 2001 death of Florida woman

Romney was rebuking Trump for repeatedly suggesting over the last several weeks that MSNBC “Morning Joe” host and former GOP US Representative Joe Scarborough was involved in the death of a staffer in his Congressional office in Florida, a claim that has been widely debunked, and one that has reportedly caused the woman’s family a great deal of pain .

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah called on President Trump Wednesday to stop tweeting about the 2001 death of a Florida woman, telling Trump in a tweet that the family of Lori Kaye Klausutis is suffering.

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, appeared Wednesday to be the sole prominent Republican to speak out against Trump’s continued fixation with the woman’s death.

Klausutis’ widower, T.J. Klausutis, wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week imploring him to remove Trump’s false tweets.

“These conspiracy theorists, including most recently the President of the United States, continue to spread their bile and misinformation on your platform disparaging the memory of my wife and our marriage,” he wrote. “My request is simple: Please delete these tweets.”

Klausutis said Trump was using his wife’s death to score points against a political rival.

“I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain,” he wrote.

Twitter has so far declined to remove the tweets, and Trump has doubled down in the wake of the criticism, sending two more tweets on the issue since Klausutis’ letter was published in the New York Times on Tuesday morning.

Medical officials ruled that Lori Kaye Klausutis, who had a heart condition and told friends hours earlier that she wasn’t feeling well, had fainted and hit her head. Foul play was not suspected.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.