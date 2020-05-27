Funeral Mass for Donna M. Morrissey, Red Cross executive and former archdiocese spokeswoman, to be held Thursday

A funeral Mass for Donna M. Morrisey, a top executive for the American Red Cross and the spokeswoman for the Boston archdiocese during the height of the clergy sex abuse crisis, will be said Thursday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End, organizers said.
Morrissey died of COVID-19 Friday at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She was 51 and lived in Newton.
The Mass will take place at 11 a.m., with only 200 mourners allowed inside the cathedral, organizers said. People must wear face coverings and will be seated 6 feet apart on alternate pews, to comply with social distancing guidelines announced last week by the archdiocese.
Advertisement
Regan Communications, the Boston public relations firm where Morrissey was a former vice president, will livestream the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/regancommunications/live.
The Rev. Mark O’Connell, bishop of the archdiocese’s north region, will say the Mass, and the Rev. Robert T. Kickham, a longtime aide to Cardinal Sean O’Malley, will be the homilist, according to the funeral program.
The Red Cross, where Morrissey most recently was director of national partnerships for biomedical services, will offer a “Rolling Tribute” outside the church at 10:30 a.m., according to organizers. Morrissey was deployed for the Red Cross more than a dozen times to major disasters, including Hurricane Katrina, the Newtown school shooting in Connecticut, the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando, and the Boston Marathon bombings.
Burial will be private.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.