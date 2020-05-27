Funeral Mass for Donna M. Morrissey, Red Cross executive and former archdiocese spokeswoman, to be held Thursday

A funeral Mass for Donna M. Morrisey, a top executive for the American Red Cross and the spokeswoman for the Boston archdiocese during the height of the clergy sex abuse crisis, will be said Thursday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End, organizers said.

Morrissey died of COVID-19 Friday at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She was 51 and lived in Newton.

The Mass will take place at 11 a.m., with only 200 mourners allowed inside the cathedral, organizers said. People must wear face coverings and will be seated 6 feet apart on alternate pews, to comply with social distancing guidelines announced last week by the archdiocese.