LETTERS

Prayer and social distancing: Away from the crowd, and at one with God

Updated May 27, 2020, 36 minutes ago
In this April 10 file photo, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is seen empty without its congregation on Holy Friday, as Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, second from left, leads the nation's Catholics in praying during a National Moment of Prayer in Los Angeles.Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

As I hear President Trump and his supporters clamoring for the swift reopening of houses of worship during this time of pandemic, I am reminded of the words of Jesus in Matthew 6:5-6:

"And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you."

Sounds like as good a reason for social distancing as there could be.

Ashley Adams

Roslindale