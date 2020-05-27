Prayer and social distancing: Away from the crowd, and at one with God

As I hear President Trump and his supporters clamoring for the swift reopening of houses of worship during this time of pandemic, I am reminded of the words of Jesus in Matthew 6:5-6:

"And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you."