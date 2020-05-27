The simplest of requests: to wear a mask

On this Memorial Day, she sees a failure of resolve

Every year on Memorial Day we remember the men and women who were lost to us. We show our everlasting gratitude, our pride for all they have done for us. They risked their lives, in places strange and far away, for all they loved. Many volunteered and many were drafted, but all sacrificed everything to keep us here at home safe and alive.

On this Memorial Day, I was ashamed. Americans are dying, and we are fighting a new and dangerous enemy. We now have been asked again to join together to make some sacrifices to reach the same goals. We are not asked to leave our loved ones and our homes, and to carry weapons of destruction. We have been asked to wear a mask, to keep a safe distance from our neighbors, and to wash our hands. Such simple things to do so that people will not become a horrifying statistic on the evening news.