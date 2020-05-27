Think big to envision a bike-friendly Boston area

Re “Taking to the streets, COVID style” (Editorial, May 23) encouraged restaurant tables on streets, more space for pedestrians, and accommodating bicyclists, but we need to be more inclusive and think bigger for after the vaccine. We need to be piloting and testing sympathetically detailed cycle track networks, wide enough for bicyclists to pass other bicyclists, throughout the Boston area.

With COVID-19, among the hardest-hit populations are seniors, individuals with a health condition, and lower-income ethnic and minority residents. Seniors can purchase stable three-wheeled bikes with a backrest and a battery. Individuals able to bike could lessen their risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Underserved individuals could bike, especially as electric bikes, which are easier for commuting, become more affordable.