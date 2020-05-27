All appears quiet in negotiations between MLB owners and players

That plan featured significant pay cuts on top of the salary reductions the union agreed to two months ago. The owners felt further cuts were warranted because games will be played in front of no fans because of COVID-19 and thus generate far less revenue.

On Tuesday, owners presented the players with a compensation proposal for a shortened season that would begin in early July.

In what could be read as the calm before the lose-lose labor storm or a prelude to constructive counterproposals, Wednesday was a quiet day for negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association.

The owners suggested cuts that would amount to about one-third more than the $2.55 billion the players agreed to in late March. That reduction, plus the owners’ proposal of having players on the high end of the pay scale sustain the highest cuts, helped lead to an initial reaction of extreme disappointment, according to an MLBPA spokesperson.

The union, according to an industry source, spent Wednesday in internal meetings and discussions with the players and their agents. No announcements have been made about when a bargaining session will be held or if and when the union will make a counterproposal.

For a season to begin in early July, players would have to begin an abbreviated spring training by around June 10.

That means the players and owners would need to come to an agreement before the end of the first week of June.





