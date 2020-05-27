Basketball Hall of Fame will reportedly push back induction ceremony to 2021

One of the most impressive classes in the recent history of the Basketball Hall of Fame will have to wait another year for induction.
ESPN reported Wednesday that enshrinement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 — a group that includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant — will be moved to the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the board of the governors for the Hall, told ESPN the board will convene on June 10 to explore spring dates. But 2020 is now off the table.
“We’re definitely canceling,” Colangelo said. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We’ll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”
Advertisement
In addition to the previously mentioned trio, this year’s group also includes Bentley College women’s coach Barbara Stevens, longtime WNBA star Tamika Catchings, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, former FIBA and IOC executive Patrick Baumann, and former men’s college coach Eddie Sutton, who passed away this past weekend.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.