Basketball Hall of Fame will reportedly push back induction ceremony to 2021

One of the most impressive classes in the recent history of the Basketball Hall of Fame will have to wait another year for induction.

ESPN reported Wednesday that enshrinement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 — a group that includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant — will be moved to the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the board of the governors for the Hall, told ESPN the board will convene on June 10 to explore spring dates. But 2020 is now off the table.