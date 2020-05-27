Bruins’ David Pastrnak finishes season tied for Rocket Richard Trophy as NHL’s top goal-scorer

With the 2019-20 regular season officially over following the NHL’s revelation of a plan to hold the playoffs later this summer, the Bruins are the Presidents’ Trophy winner, and a few players locked up individual awards.

Right wing David Pastrnak became co-winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy (most goals), tying Washington’s Alex Ovechkin with 48 goals. It is the first major award for Pastrnak, 24. He also tied for third in league scoring (95 points), 15 points behind Art Ross Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton.

While Pastrnak is the first Bruin to win the Richard Trophy, which was first awarded to Teemu Selanne after the 1998-99 season, he is not the first Bruins to lead the NHL in goals scored. Phil Esposito accomplished that six years in a row, from the 1969-70 season to 1974-75.