Cam Neely excited for NHL’s plan to return, but disappointed Bruins could lose top seed

“It’s a little frustrating, based on what the team accomplished in the first 70 games, that in three round-robin games we could go from first overall in the league to fourth in the conference once the playoffs start,” Neely noted in an email exchange with the Globe.

The morning after the NHL announced its complex return-to-play plan , Bruins president Cam Neely said Wednesday morning that he was both cheered by the prospect of his team being back in the playoffs, yet disappointed by the possibility the Black and Gold could lose the No. 1 seeding they held when the league went dark on March 12.

“Mind you, we are excited to have the possibility to play playoff hockey this year,” Neely added.

The Bruins, a league-leading 44-14-12 (100 points) when the league closed down, stood to hold the No. 1 seed throughout the full four-round playoff season.

Under the aspirational postseason format announced by the league late Tuesday afternoon, the top four seeds in each conference will play in a three-game round-robin tournament to determine seeds No.s 1-4 once the unprecedented field of 24 teams has been winnowed down to 16 teams.

Eight of the preliminary seeds, 9-24, will have been eliminated in a best-of-five play-in round to determine which eight teams will go up against the top four “bye” teams in the East and the West, all of whom will have played in the non-elimination round-robin tournament.

In the West, the Blues, who defeated the Bruins in Game 7 of last year’s Cup Final, held the No. 1 seed when play was suspended 77 days ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We considered lots of options,” said commissioner Gary Bettman, when asked by a Globe reporter on Tuesday how he would address concerns of both Boston and St. Louis over the potential losses of their top seedings. “By getting a bye, they are going to face a team that just came out of a competitive series.

“The concern was, they needed to have some competition that might not put them at risk in terms of the playoffs, but would give them an opportunity to play some real games.”

In the East, the Bruins will square off against Tampa, Washington and Philadelphia to determine their seeding at the top of the division.

In the West, the Blues will go up against Colorado, Vegas and Dallas.

“That’s the answer,” added Bettman. “[The players] wanted some games that mattered to some extent in order not to come in against a team that just played a competitive series….the benefit and curse of a bye, I suppose.”

