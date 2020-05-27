Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

Kings-Bruins, March 24, 2012 (NESN 6 p.m.)

The Bruins break it open in the third period in Zdeno Chara’s 1,000th NHL game.

Indians-Red Sox, Game 1, 2007 American League Championship Series (NESN, 8 p.m.)

Bet you forgot Bobby Kielty had a two-run single to blow the game open. Bet you forgot Kielty hit sixth and started in right field. Hope you didn’t forget Kielty altogether — he had some big hits that postseason.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 2, 1984 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

James Worthy leads all scorers with 29 points. Oh, and he also finds the Celtics’ Gerald Henderson for a steal and tying layup in the final seconds of regulation.

