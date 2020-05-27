fb-pixel
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 27, 2020, an hour ago
Patrice Bergeron is congratulated after scoring a short-handed goal in the second period that tied the game for Bruins against the Kings on March 24, 2012. The Bruins would score three goals in the third period to break the game open and win, 4-2.
Some channel –flipping may be required

Kings-Bruins, March 24, 2012 (NESN 6 p.m.)

The Bruins break it open in the third period in Zdeno Chara’s 1,000th NHL game.

Indians-Red Sox, Game 1, 2007 American League Championship Series (NESN, 8 p.m.)

Bet you forgot Bobby Kielty had a two-run single to blow the game open. Bet you forgot Kielty hit sixth and started in right field. Hope you didn’t forget Kielty altogether — he had some big hits that postseason.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 2, 1984 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

James Worthy leads all scorers with 29 points. Oh, and he also finds the Celtics’ Gerald Henderson for a steal and tying layup in the final seconds of regulation.

