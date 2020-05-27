fb-pixel

New Stanley Cup odds are out. Here’s the latest line on the Bruins

By Jenna Ciccotelli Boston.com,Updated May 27, 2020, 45 minutes ago
Oddsmakers think the Bruins, and their playoff beards, will be back in the Stanley Cup Final this season.
The NHL has an official plan to return from its pandemic-induced pause, and according to sportsbook William Hill, the league-leading Bruins are co-favorites to emerge from the 24-team playoff as Stanley Cup champions.

The Bruins are tied with Vegas to win it all, at +550 odds, followed by Tampa Bay at +600. The defending champion Blues sit at +800 odds to repeat.

With the end of the NHL’s regular season coming Tuesday, the league-leading Bruins (100 points) earned the Presidents’ Trophy for the best regular-season record for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Boston will join the league’s other top teams – Tampa Bay, Washington, and Philadelphia – in a round-robin tournament to determine playoff seedings.

Should the Bruins win the Stanley Cup, they will become the first team since the 2008-09 Penguins to win it all a year after falling in the championship series.