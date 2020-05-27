NFL to drop booth official proposal

Packers running back Aaron Jones says he wants to remain in Green Bay for his entire career and that he won’t let speculation about his future distract him as he enters the final season of his contract. The Packers drafted Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round last month, a move that raised questions about Jones’s long-term future with the franchise. Jones said he won’t need his contract status to provide any extra motivation in following up a breakthrough season that ended one game shy of the Super Bowl.

The NFL tabled a proposal for a booth official who would aid calls by using a video feed, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. The league’s competition committee told teams last month it supports studying ways to determine how officiating personnel who have access to a video feed could help on-field officials. A booth umpire would serve as an eighth game official. But when the owners vote on rules proposals in a conference call Thursday, they instead will be looking at alternatives to a booth official, the person said on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced the move. Those alternatives will focus on preseason tests of expanding the authority of the current replay assistant as he communicates with on-field officials. Several reasons for dismissing the booth official suggestion have been offered, from the extra cost of another permanent official to the fact college football has such a setup. Regardless, the league’s approach to improving officiating now will center on enhancing the current system. The owners will also consider proposals to give teams a fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, and to implement a modified instant replay system as a preseason experiment, potentially handing increased authority to the replay assistant to communicate with the on-field referee.

Colleges

Michigan bill to let athletes get paid

Colleges athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness rights under legislation approved by the Michigan House, which overwhelmingly sent the bills to the Senate for consideration next. The measures would prohibit in-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences from blocking student athletes from being compensated. They also would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student athletes. The NCAA, pressured by states that started acting on their own, is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors — able to earn money for their names, images and likenesses without compromising their eligibility … Mac McClung is leaving the Georgetown basketball team to joined Texas Tech, withdrawing from the NBA draft with two years of college eligibility remaining. McClung is leaving after two seasons with the Hoya, averaging 13.1 points as a freshmen and 15.7 points as a sophmore … Houston basketball forward Fabian White Jr. will have knee surgery this week and miss this season after injuring himself in a workout. White was working out on his own this week when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees, an injury a spokesman for the school said was confirmed by an MRI on Tuesday. White was one of two players on the team to start all 31 games last season, and he averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Tennis

Women’s event planned for June

Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin and US Open winners Sloane Stephens and Bianca Andreescu will take part in the Credit One Bank Invitational team tennis event in Charleston, S.C., next month. The 16-player event will be played from June 23-28 at the Daniel Island site where the WTA’s Volvo Car Open is typically held each spring. That clay-court event, set for this past April, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will be played without fans. Players will be tested before arriving at the tournament, then again at the site. There will be daily temperature tests and health screenings. To minimize the amount of people in attendance, there will just one official and one ball person. Players will call their own lines.

Horse racing

Baffert’s horses fail doping tests

Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert tested positive for a banned substance, according to published reports. The New York Times and Louisville Courier-Journal on Tuesday cited unidentified sources in reporting the positive tests occurred during the recent meet at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. According to the Times, one of the horses to test positive was Charlatan, an undefeated colt considered to be a top contender for the Belmont Stakes on June 20. Charlatan won a split-division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2. The Times reported Baffert’s other horse to test positive is Gamine, a 3-year-old filly who won at Oaklawn on the same day. The newspaper said both horses tested positive for lidocaine, a regulated anesthetic widely used in equine medicine. Lidocaine is considered a Class 2 drug by the Association of Racing Commissioners International, and use of it carries a penalty of a 15- to 60-day suspension and a fine of $500 to $1,000 for a first offense, The Times said. Without mitigating circumstances, a horse would be disqualified and forfeit its purse. Baffert has requested a second round of testing on his horses’ samples, which he is allowed to do, according to the Times. He would not comment beyond a statement he made saying he looked forward to an “expedited investigation” amd would speak about any written decision if and when it became necessary.

Miscellany

Knicks hire executives

The New York Knicks hired three executives as they build the front office around new President Leon Rose. Brock Aller was hired as vice president of basketball and strategic planning, Walt Perrin is the assistant general manager for college scouting and Frank Zanin the assistant general manager for pro scouting … Robert Fegg is taking over as coach of USA Luge’s national team. Fegg is replacing Bill Tavares, who has been the team’s head coach since 2017. Tavares has been with USA Luge since 2010 and will remain on the coaching staff … Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba, who played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, died Sunday at age 66. No cause of death was given … The Pittsburgh Penguins will head into whatever becomes of the NHL postseason without forward Nick Bjugstad. Bjugstad underwent spinal surgery to repair a herniated disk. General manager Jim Rutherford said the surgery was necessary after Bjugstad had a “setback” while recovering from a lower-body injury suffered just before the NHL went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

