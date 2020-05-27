Paycheck protection loans help Red Sox’ minor league teams keep staff on the job during coronavirus pandemic

According to industry sources, the Pawtucket Red Sox (Triple A), Portland Sea Dogs (Double A) and the Greenville Drive (Single A) each received loans in the mid-six figures.

Roughly $2 million in combined loans were dispersed to the Red Sox-affiliated teams through the Paycheck Protection Program.

All five of the Red Sox’ minor-league affiliates, including the ones owned partially by the Red Sox’ parent company Fenway Sports Group, applied for and received federal loan assistance this spring to help meet full-time employee payroll shortfalls in the wake of the pandemic.

The Salem Red Sox (High-Single A) received approximately $200,000 to $300,000, with the Lowell Spinners (Single A-Short Season) in the range of $100,000-$200,000.

The PawSox employ 38-40 full-timers; the Sea Dogs have 18; the Drive 30; the Salem Red Sox 14; and the Spinners 11.

Across the 160-team Minor League Baseball, more than 100 teams received PPP loans, said MiLB spokesperson Jeff Lantz. Not counting the 10 MLB-owned teams in the Appalachian League, there are 25 other MLB owned minor-league teams.

Fenway Sports Group is the largest stakeholder of the Salem Red Sox, holding somewhere south of 35 percent of the franchise, according to FSG.

There are approximately six limited partners of the Salem franchise. One is Jeff White, who serves as financial advisor to Sam Kennedy, president and CEO of the Red Sox. Another Salem Red Sox limited partner is Craig Brown, who owns the Greenville Drive.

“We felt like we checked all the boxes necessary to get the loan with the possible fact that being owned by the Red Sox was going to be that one ‘X’ mark against us, but fortunately we were able to be approved,” said Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence.

FSG’s other subsidiaries include the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management.

Before the pandemic, the latest Forbes estimates valued FSG at $6.6 billion, making it the third largest sports conglomerate in the world, with the Red Sox valued at $3.3 billion, third on the list of MLB’s most valuable franchises.

John Henry, the principal owner of FSG, also owns the Globe.

A Fenway Sports Group spokesperson clarified how the Salem ballclub was able to qualify for a PPP loan.

“Salem fits within the PPP rules because we do not own a majority interest in the company,” said the Fenway Sports Group spokesperson. “Our ownership stake is less than 35 percent, which means the other club owners have substantial rights as to how the club is governed and managed.”

FSG also holds an ownership stake of less than 10 percent in the Pawtucket Red Sox. White is a part-owner of the PawSox who serves as the team’s treasurer.

Minor League Baseball teams are confronting a crisis resulting from the absence of games and game-day revenue, and they face the real threat of the entire 2020 season being scrapped. Unlike MLB, minor league baseball teams rely almost entirely on fan turnout for income. As a result, numerous minor league teams have laid off or furloughed staff.

Congress has authorized $669 billion to date in loans for small businesses with fewer than 500 employees as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered by the U.S. Treasury and Small Business Administration.

Loans are fee-free, are for employees making less than $100,000 annually and are forgivable if the company shows it avoided layoffs for at least eight weeks.

"Like many minor league teams, which are essentially small businesses, we did apply for a PPP loan. We did succeed in getting one in round two," said PawSox president and CEO Larry Lucchino. "We’d already made the decision to [keep staff], but that certainly makes the decision a little easier."

Lantz said that MiLB staff aided clubs in their PPP applications.

“I don’t think that we necessarily encouraged them but we certainly helped teams that were interested in finding out information,” said Lantz. “We certainly helped them with what all the particulars were and the rules, helped them out with whatever paperwork – basically helped them apply for the funds and assist them with the paperwork if they needed it to do the application.”

On Wednesday, US Rep. Lori Trahan, whose Massachusetts district includes the Spinners, sponsored bipartisan legislation in the House of Representatives geared toward minor-league teams and other small businesses to supplement PPP funding.

Trahan, a co-chair of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force, wants to extend at least $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief loans for small private and community-owned businesses to help them make lease, rental or bond payments on publicly-owned sports facilities, museums or community theaters.

Funds could also be used to make utility payments, meet payroll needs, and follow through on facility improvements.

“People in communities across America have spent months clinging to the hope of returning to a familiar sense of normalcy,” said Trahan in a statement. “For many in Lowell, that means catching a Spinners game with family and friends under the lights at LeLacheur Park. However, without additional loan assistance for minor league teams and similar small businesses, organizations like the Spinners may not survive this economic crisis. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to ensure that businesses like the Spinners, who are pillars of their communities, have a fighting chance to once again serve their fans and patrons when it is safe to do so.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.