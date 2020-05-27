Pennsylvania to allow pro sports to resume

To resume, a team or a league must develop a coronavirus safety plan that has been approved by the state’s Department of Health and it must include testing or screening and monitoring of all “on-venue” players and personnel, the administration said.

Those teams and competitors will be allowed to practice or play in counties where Wolf's yellow or green designation applies in his stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan.

Professional sports can resume in Pennsylvania where the governor’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus is no longer in force, but without spectators, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday.

Fans or spectators cannot be permitted inside or outside the sporting venue property, the administration said.

Wolf is allowing overnight camps and organized youth sports to begin or resume in areas where the green phase is in effect, and is asking that federal guidance be followed to prevent transmission of the virus. Those guidelines do not explicitly bar spectators.

Nevada votes to allow MMA, boxing

The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks.

The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports that has been in place in Nevada since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC immediately confirmed its plans to stage a show without fans in attendance Saturday night at the UFC Apex arena on its expansive corporate complex in Las Vegas, followed by the UFC 250 pay-per-view show at the same venue June 6.

Top Rank is expected to hold fan-free boxing shows at the MGM Grand on June 9 and June 11.

Citing the importance of sports to the state’s economy and morale, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night sporting events could return if promoters followed health rules approved by the appropriate authorities.

Premier League agrees to start full-contact drills

The English Premier League announced its clubs had unanimously agreed to begin full-contact practices, the next step in the league’s plans to finish the season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The league had 92 matches to play when games were suspended March 9.

“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while [minimizing] any unnecessary close contact,” the Premier League said in a statement. The players had been training in small groups while avoiding contact over the past week, and players, coaches and team staff members still are being tested for coronavirus twice a week.

Of the 1,744 tests administered in the second round of testing, eight people had tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the league announced that four people from three clubs had tested positive out of 1,008 tests administered in the third round.

Unlike in Germany, where games have resumed in empty stadiums, and in Spain, which has received government approval to resume play in early June, England’s top-flight soccer league — the world’s most lucrative — has yet to announce when play will begin again.

The Premier League also must decide whether to hold its remaining games at neutral sites, another idea the lower-table teams have deemed unfair to their prospects.

NWSL planning its return

The National Women’s Soccer League laid out an ambitious, and potentially risky, plan to return to the field late next month for its first games since the start of its 2020 season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the schedule league officials outlined, nine teams would gather in Utah in late June and complete their entire seasons in a 25-game tournament over 30 days. The proposed event, to be called the NWSL Challenge Cup, will be an Olympic-style tournament with a group-play stage and then an eight-team knockout tournament. The first game is set for June 27.

N.C. race track rebuked by Governor

Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina rebuked the operator of Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C., for conducting races last weekend at which fans packed the stands without face masks or social distancing, but stopped short of blocking a race planned for Friday. Videos taken by spectators and news crews showing a boisterous, largely unprotected crowd at the reopening of the speedway went viral on social media. North Carolina has banned outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people, but the attendance at the track clearly exceeded that limit. Cooper called Saturday’s event, at a small track off the major racing circuit, “dangerous and reckless” to public health. But he did not announce any specific enforcement action . . . The University of Kansas, projecting a $120 million budget shortfall, imposed pay cuts and furloughs for all athletic department employees in response to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Athletic Director Jeff Long announced the moves in an email to donors. Long, men’s basketball coach Bill Self and football coach Les Miles already said last month that they would take 10 percent pay cuts for six months, starting this month. But the department is now cutting the pay of employees making more than $300,000 a year by 10 percent and requiring people earning less than $50,000 to take three weeks of furloughs between June 1 and July 25. People earning from $50,000 to $300,000 have the choice of pay cuts or furloughs . . .Cheyenne Frontier Days, billed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the coronavirus, according to Mayor Marian Orr. Event organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne, Wyo., for Frontier Days over the last two weeks in July.

