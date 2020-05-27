There are no winners in shutdown, but the consequences aren’t entirely negative for some

▪ NHL commissioner Gary Bettman Tuesday afternoon revealed his plan for the league getting into playoff mode. It turns out that eight teams that had no business being in the playoffs are going to be skating for the Stanley Cup because of COVID-19. This is no small break for teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens that could advance when they didn’t deserve to be in the postseason.

We are 11 weeks into our quarantined, gameless spring of 2020, and it got me to thinking about sports figures who have (inadvertently in most cases) somehow benefitted from this scary, horrible pandemic. Truly this is a time with no winners, but we can identify a few teams and sports figures who’ve taken some positives from the daily darkness.

Advertisement

This could be particularly galling for Bruins fans. We know that hockey is a sport where playoff upsets are the norm, and how’s it going to feel around here if the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins get sent home by a Habs team that didn’t even deserve a playoff spot? Mon dieu!

▪ Then we have the Houston Astros, who perhaps gained the most from this nightmare. The 2020 season was going to be harsh on the cheatin’ 'Stros. Major League Baseball teams and fans from Tampa to Seattle were pumped and jacked to skewer Alex Bregman & Co. for the full 162.

Houston batters were going to be living on the edge with every pitch, asking themselves, "Does this guy on the mound think I hurt his career with my cheating?'' It was going to be a season of Bronx cheers, high spikes, head-hunting cheese, humiliating signage, and snarky media treatment.

Now, if there is baseball, there won’t be any big crowds to hoot on the ’Stros, and their transgressions seem less important than they did before our nation was riddled with death and unemployment.

Advertisement

▪ With all the serious problems we have, hardly anyone blames J.T. Watkins for anything anymore.

▪ Bob Kraft looks better every day. Kraft dispatched his team plane to China to bring 1.2 million badly needed medical masks to America. The Patriots owner was lauded by our governor and everyone else, then auctioned his 28-3 Super Bowl ring for more than a million bucks to help feed people struggling to eat during the pandemic. No one ever asks about Orchids of Asia anymore. It’s like it never happened.

▪ Chaim Bloom and the much-buffetted Red Sox suddenly look prescient for trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers for three minor leaguers before the start of spring training. If there is no baseball this year, the salary-dumping Sox will have acquired three players in exchange for nothing.

This only begins to address the ways in which the Sox have benefitted from the timing of our shutdown. An 82-game season would boost every long-shot team, allowing a greater chance for random success by inferior squads. At worst, Boston’s “we give up” year will be lost to the ether.

Meanwhile, Chis Sale gets to start his rehab from Tommy John surgery in a stretch when no games are being played. The baggage-strapped Alex Verdugo, the top prospect coming to Boston in the Betts deal, gets to integrate into the Boston Baseball Experience with virtually no pushback or scrutiny. Verdugo also gets lots of time to recover from a fracture in his back.

Advertisement

▪ By virtue of “The Last Dance,” which was watched religiously by most every sports fan in America, Michael Jordan vaults back ahead of LeBron James in the “greatest ever” discussions.

▪ The New York Times Tuesday profiled some young American Olympic hopefuls who stand to gain significantly from the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games to the summer of 2021. Athing Mu, a high school sprinter from Trenton, is one of a raft of young talents likely to benefit from another year of maturity and training. A 17-year-old athlete on the cusp of making the US team could be a medal winner when allowed to compete at the age of 18.

▪ Old friend Alex Cora continues to lie low and is in a much better position than he was at the start of the pandemic. Cora is serving a one-year suspension and will get credit for time served even if there is no baseball season. Meanwhile, like the ’Stros, his transgressions are diminished by time and issues of life and death.

If there is no baseball season, I’m still betting that Cora manages the Boston Red Sox in 2020, without ever missing a game in the dugout. The Ron Roenicke Reign will be the same as Bill Belichick’s term of office as head coach of the New York Jets.

Advertisement

▪ Jim Christian is still men’s basketball coach at Boston College because of this mess. Former athletic director Martin Jarmond acknowledged that he didn’t want to make a change during the pandemic.

▪ The NBA’s likely playoff proposal means the Celtics, playing at a neutral site, will not have to win a playoff series against Toronto or Milwaukee in which the Raptors or Bucks have home-court advantage, which would have been just about impossible.

▪ Nobody ever mentions the Patriots Spygate 2 scandal from illegally taping the Bengals in the Cleveland press box last December. No penalties have been levied.

▪ Three or four months of rest can only be good for 43-year-old Zdeno Chara going into the playoffs.

▪ Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will be ready for the NBA playoffs.

▪ Speculation regarding the shooting of David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic last June has completely dissolved. This can only be a good thing for the legend of Big Papi.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.