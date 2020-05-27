Why Reggie Wayne has nothing but good things to say about his time with the Patriots

But Wayne said this week he had plenty of good memories when it came to his time with the Patriots, stemming in part from Bill Belichick’s decision to allow him to keep his signing bonus.

Colts’ fans were amazed he would have the gall to sign with the enemy; meanwhile, after he decided to ask for his release in New England, there were some Patriots’ fans who lambasted him for the decision to leave because he reportedly said it was “not fun” playing in New England.

Veteran receiver Reggie Wayne caught some flak from both sides of the Indianapolis-New England rivalry during his brief stint with the Patriots in the summer of 2015.

On the “Hellipod” podcast with Dan Hellie of NFL Media, Wayne said that after he made his decision regarding New England, he offered to give his $450,000 signing bonus back to the Patriots. Belichick said to keep it.

“I went up to him and I said, ‘Hey, this is what it is. I know got a signing bonus. I’ll give it back, no biggie,” Wayne said. ”Bill Belichick told me to keep it, man. Told me to keep it. I’m like, ‘Hey, you ain’t got to bend my arm back twice.’ He told me to keep it. And that was love, man. And I always had respect for him.

“I’ve heard people and seen stuff that he’s done on camera of his respect for me, and maybe that was just his sign of appreciation. We had a lot of battles against that team, so he told me to keep it. We kept it in the bank. I appreciate it. Hey, the best job ever.”

Wayne had 1,070 catches, 14,345 yards, and 82 receiving touchdowns over the course of his 14-year career, all with the Colts.

