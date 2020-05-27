With remainder of Bruins home games canceled, TD Garden workers to receive relief checks

Ushers, concessionaires, and other employees of the Bruins and TD Garden next week will receive their relief checks from the $1.5 million fund established two months ago by the Jacobs family and the Bruins that was contingent upon the club’s remaining five home games of the 2019-’20 season being canceled.
The NHL on Tuesday, in announcing aspirational plans to begin a 24-team playoff sometime this summer, formally canceled the remainder of the season, approximately 15 percent of the league’s overall schedule.
Checks from the relief fund, believed to provide approximately 1,500 employee/associates each with a minimum payment of $500, will be issued on Thursday or Friday of next week, depending on each associate’s job classification, according to an email sent to affected workers Wednesday.
TD Garden and Bruins associates will be issued their checks on Thursday, June 4, while Sportservice employees – the concessions staff employed by Delaware North, which manages TD Garden – will receive payment on June 5.
Many of the associates in all three units will receive payments in excess of $500, their compensation based on years of service and number of events worked over their tenure. Some longtime workers among the concessionaires will receive the largest payouts, potentially exceeding $4,000 each.
Emails to each of the 1,500 associates were sent out Wednesday morning, notifying them that payouts were being processed.
“If you have any questions regarding your relief payment, please contact the Delaware North Associate Service Center at askhr@delawarenorth.com or 877-936-2272,” noted the email “When information surrounding COVID-19 becomes more definitive, we are committed to reopening TD Garden in a manner that is safe for our associates, guests and community."
The email was signed by the Jacobs family and the Bruins.
