With remainder of Bruins home games canceled, TD Garden workers to receive relief checks

Ushers, concessionaires, and other employees of the Bruins and TD Garden next week will receive their relief checks from the $1.5 million fund established two months ago by the Jacobs family and the Bruins that was contingent upon the club’s remaining five home games of the 2019-’20 season being canceled.

The NHL on Tuesday, in announcing aspirational plans to begin a 24-team playoff sometime this summer, formally canceled the remainder of the season, approximately 15 percent of the league’s overall schedule.

Checks from the relief fund, believed to provide approximately 1,500 employee/associates each with a minimum payment of $500, will be issued on Thursday or Friday of next week, depending on each associate’s job classification, according to an email sent to affected workers Wednesday.