Coming out is ‘no big deal’ on ‘Dead to Me’

One of the surprises of season 2 of Netflix’s darkly funny “Dead to Me” — and stop here if you don’t want spoilers — is the love affair Linda Cardellini’s Judy falls into. We thought she was straight, given her long-term relationship with her late fiance, but she falls for a woman this time, a chef played by Natalie Morales.

I admired the way the writers handled the shift, which was as a total non-event. There are no scenes of Judy coming out as a lesbian or bisexual or anything else. It just is what it is. In an interview with TVline, series creator Liz Feldman explains why: “As a gay woman who has been writing a really long time, I’ve had the opportunity to tell the ‘coming out story,' ” she says. “I wanted to see a different version of it. I wanted to see a no-big-deal version of it because, to me, it is no big deal. It felt fresh to me to treat a burgeoning relationship between two women like it was totally normal.”