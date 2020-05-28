fb-pixel
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Coming out is ‘no big deal’ on ‘Dead to Me’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated May 28, 2020, 54 minutes ago
Linda Cardellini (left) costars with Christina Applegate in the Netflix series "Dead To Me."
Linda Cardellini (left) costars with Christina Applegate in the Netflix series "Dead To Me."Saeed Adyani/Netflix

One of the surprises of season 2 of Netflix’s darkly funny “Dead to Me” — and stop here if you don’t want spoilers — is the love affair Linda Cardellini’s Judy falls into. We thought she was straight, given her long-term relationship with her late fiance, but she falls for a woman this time, a chef played by Natalie Morales.

I admired the way the writers handled the shift, which was as a total non-event. There are no scenes of Judy coming out as a lesbian or bisexual or anything else. It just is what it is. In an interview with TVline, series creator Liz Feldman explains why: “As a gay woman who has been writing a really long time, I’ve had the opportunity to tell the ‘coming out story,' ” she says. “I wanted to see a different version of it. I wanted to see a no-big-deal version of it because, to me, it is no big deal. It felt fresh to me to treat a burgeoning relationship between two women like it was totally normal.”

Feldman says she understands that it’s a bit idealistic, and hopes that "we are getting there” as a society. “I just wanted to help us get there a little bit faster.”

