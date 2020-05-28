Gramophone not required: Boston Public Library’s vast archive of digitally preserved 78s is just a click away

I told her about my wife’s own grandmother, Hazel, who used to bring a portable Victrola out on the canoe for moonlight paddles in Maine with boyfriends, before she was married.

Janice told me that story one afternoon last summer when I stopped by the North Shore thrift store where she was volunteering. Strangers at the time, we chatted as I stood at the register to pay for the albums I’d rescued from the dollar bins on the floor.

My friend Janice has fond memories of her family’s old wind-up record player. As a little girl, it was her responsibility to keep the turntable spinning so her grandparents could dance over and over to their favorite song, “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.”

Janice brightened. She’d been looking for a home for her grandmother’s gramophone, she said. It wasn’t working, but I was welcome to it.

“I don’t want to give it to someone who’s just going to sell it on eBay,” Janice said.

It’s a big cabinet with an acoustic horn inside. She had a box full of shellac discs, many of them cracked, some in decent shape. “Don’t Fence Me In,” sung by Gene Autry. “The Sheik,” by bandleader Ray Miller. A 1924 song called “Wonderful One” by Henry Burr, a portly Canadian tenor who was one of the early stars of popular music and, years later, a favorite of Tiny Tim’s.

No sign in the box of the family’s copy of “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” but no matter. Today, we can all hear Janice’s grandparents’ song on our phones and computers, through the magic of digitization.

A few years ago, the Boston Public Library transferred its huge collection of recorded music and sound, dating back to the late 19th century, to the Internet Archives. Nearly 50,000 songs have been captured in digital files, mostly from their original 78 rpm recordings. For those of us who will never tire of the infinite off-ramps of the infobahn, it’s a detour full of happy surprises.

Over the years the BPL has amassed hundreds of thousands of audio recordings in its Sound Archives Collection, from wax cylinders to vinyl albums. (There are plenty of duplicates, and some records that have become unplayable. The Internet Archive contains a separate collection of out-of-copyright oddities plucked from the library’s LP archives.) For decades the collection was packed away in storage, out of circulation, until the BPL joined a sprawling initiative called the Great 78 Project.

Working in tandem with George Blood LP, an audio and visual media preservation company located near Philadelphia, the BPL has donated a vast trove of its historic recordings — some of which are not available in any other format — for digitization.

The recordings, amassed mostly through the routine deaccession process of other institutions, sat unused and uncatalogued in the basement of the BPL’s Johnson Building for decades, says Tom Blake, the library’s content discovery manager.

“The BPL was notorious-slash-famous for taking just about everything” it was offered, he says. Though he loved showing the “awe-inspiring” collection to visitors, the library didn’t have the funding or staff hours to tend to it.

“I don’t think you could find a record player in the building,” Blake says.

Eventually, the library made the decision to transfer the recordings to the Internet Archive, which agreed to digitize them and properly warehouse the physical copies.

“The option was, it gets thrown out,” Blake says. “We couldn’t bear the thought.”

In the manner of the Internet Archive, the online interface for the BPL collection is organized by eyeballs. The link to Duke Ellington’s “Louisiana,” which ranks first, has the most user interactions to date, more than 44,000. Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Louis Armstrong all populate the collection’s Top 10 hit parade, as do a churchy 1948 version of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and, weirdly, a veddy British Noel Coward satire from the thick of World War II called “Don’t Let’s Be Beastly to the Germans.”

Such curiosities make any random sampling of the BPL collection a welcome diversion. Visitors can sort the collection using various filters. By genre, for instance: from the well-represented — more than 3,500 jazz and 2,000 blues sides — to niches in which the numbers narrow considerably. There are 284 “cowboy” songs, 48 identified as calypso, and three songs marked “whistling.”

The collection includes more than a thousand songs in Spanish, 219 in Yiddish, and one apiece in Creole, Farsi, and Romani. You can also sort by year. Thirteen tracks are dated to 1902, among them two by Enrico Caruso and one, credited only to “Male Voices,” called “I’se Gwine Back to Dixie.”

But the most rewarding searches will come from your own imagination. Among many other trinkets, I stumbled on a cache of songs by Raymond Scott, the composer and inventor whose quirky songs are familiar as vintage cartoon soundtracks, and an old ballad by the eccentric singer John Jacob Niles that features the Dylanesque phrase “shoes of Spanish leather.”

I found one song by Luke the Drifter — Hank Williams’s alter ego — and several by the Quintet of the Hot Club of France, featuring Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. There’s a robust batch of titles by Bessie Smith, the “Empress of the Blues.”

A search for “Boston” turned up an R&B instrumental called “The Boston Hop” by Burt Thomas and his band and an old parlor singalong, “Boston Is My Home Sweet Home,” by Jimmy Burrell. I frittered a joyful half-hour re-creating almost all of Joe Jackson’s “Jumpin’ Jive” album, his 1981 tribute to 1940s jump blues, with source versions of the songs he covered.

I also looked up “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” for Janice. The BPL collection accounts for at least a dozen recordings of the song, ranging from the 1920s until the late 1940s, including a Cajun fiddle version by Leo Soileau’s Four Aces and a stuffier rendition by the San Francisco tenor Maurice J. Gunsky.

After welcoming Janice’s family heirloom into its new home last fall, I removed the motor and shipped it to a repair shop in St. Johnsbury, Vt. (Shout-out to Rod and Ray at Victrola Repair Service.) The motor came back six weeks later with fresh springs installed.

The revived machine, now occupying prime real estate in our dining room, prompted a flurry of budget purchases of 78s to add to the starter kit I’d inherited from Janice. Whenever we’re all having visitors again, I’ll resume subjecting ours to scratchy old copies of “Rags to Riches,” “La Vie En Rose,” and “Pistol Packin’ Mama.” (Did you know Al Dexter was the first country singer to perform on Broadway?)

In the meantime, the BPL collection has all of the titles I’ve been searching for. It’s got the Four Vagabonds’ “Rosie the Riveter.” It has Al Hibbler’s silky 1950 version of “Danny Boy.” I found “Deep Night” by Rudy Vallee, who was my grandfather’s favorite singer.

There’s also a century-old song called “Brighten the Corner Where You Are.” A hymn that was adopted by the ballplayer-turned-evangelist Billy Sunday as his theme song, it’s an encouragement to listeners to look no further than your immediate surroundings to be of service.

In these stay-at-home days, that seems like sound advice.

