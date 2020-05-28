A nerd alert from some passionate ‘Big Bang Theory’ fans

I did not find room for “The Big Bang Theory,” the CBS sitcom that was a massive success for the network before it wrapped up last year after 12 seasons. That inspired an unusually large number of readers to e-mail me with their frustration, most of which were friendly queries calling me out for ignoring the beloved sitcom, along the lines of “Hey, what about ‘Big Bang’?” And then, of course, there was the e-mail with the subject line “What Kind of a Moron Are You” that read, “Ahhhh Duh! Ever hear of the Big Bang Theory you hack. Of course less than no one reads your tripe so no harm done. Idiot!!”

Last Sunday, I wrote a list of the 20 best comedies since 2000. Like all such ranking features, it was highly subjective. There is no absolutism when it comes to TV criticism, no single objective measurement for greatness, not even the Emmys, about which critics including me tend to complain. My No. 1 was “30 Rock,” because it’s tightly written and original and wisely satirical — but mostly just because I enjoy the hell out of it. It’s the complete package for me, from its cultural wit to its political edge. I also found room on my Top 20 for other favorites including “Scrubs,” “Veep,” “The Office,” “High Maintenance,” “Broad City,” and “Catastrophe.”

I’ve been impressed, even touched, by the number of readers who clearly loved that show enough to go to bat for it. It’s the kind of affection viewers often develop for the characters who come into their homes every week — and that weekly release schedule is a critical part of the attachment. I understand that binge-watching is a powerfully immersive experience, but a weekly pace can have a more enduring impact. It’s Sheldon and Leonard across the year, as opposed to Sheldon and Leonard for a few days once a year. That’s why a number of the streaming services, including Hulu and Apple TV+, still put a week between each episode of their original series; they realize it’s a better way to foster the bond between the viewer and the show.

I didn’t put “Big Bang” on my list because I didn’t love it. It’s as simple as that. Looking back over my ranking process, I realize that I didn’t even consider it. When it was first released, I was turned off by the show, which I thought lived down to its one-joke premise. Look how nerdy they are! Really, look how nerdy they are! They like “Star Trek”! And Dungeons and Dragons! The repetition and the limited stereotypes got to me, and so did the canned laughter and the artificial-looking sets. In my review, I wrote that Sheldon and Leonard were “stick figures, albeit with slide rules in their pockets.” While the rest of TV was undergoing a revolution in quality, “The Big Bang Theory” it seemed, was joyfully leaning into the mediocrities of the old school. The year “Big Bang” started, 2007, was the same year “Mad Men” premiered on AMC.

At one point, in the early 2010s, I did begin to like it. The writers were focusing in on and trying to distinguish each of the characters — particularly the female characters — and they made the ensemble into something a little more “Friends”-like. I admired the way they managed to keep Jim Parsons’s Sheldon self-centered and misanthropic and yet easy to love and laugh at. Also, it’s hard to listen to Parsons’s jam-packed line readings and not be impressed.

But I got tired of it all over again, and each of the characters began to grate on my nerves, and I stopped watching. Within the world of the show, nerds were outsiders who couldn’t quite function in “normal” society; in the real world, that hasn’t been the case for a long time, as the “Star Wars” franchise has grown bigger than ever, as the notion of normal has been disassembled. Every so often, I’d try “Big Bang” again, and not get drawn in.

All of this isn’t my way of knocking the show now that it’s gone; it’s just another way to point out how relative and personal these things are. So many people I respect adored “Sons of Anarchy,” which I disliked, and so many I respect never got on board “High Maintenance,” which I think is extraordinary. Much as I want everyone to agree with me all the time forever and ever, I really don’t; it’s more fun this way.

With “The Big Bang Theory,” I am in the minority. The show lasted for 12 seasons, became a ratings juggernaut, and gave birth to the successful sequel series “Young Sheldon.” It has a ton of die-hard fans, and will continue to have them as it lives in syndication and streaming eternity, regardless of my opinion. The “Big Bang” people like and respect their show enough to send e-mails about it; that’s exceptional.

