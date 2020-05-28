Virtual author readings for May 31-June 6

Vincent Brown (“Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of the Atlantic Slave War”) is in conversation with critic Julian Lucas at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart (“The World Needs More Purple People”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Ben Mezrich (“Bitcoin Billionaires”) is in conversation with 104.1FM host Kennedy at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Martha Waters (“To Have and to Hoax”) and Sarah Hogle (“You Deserve Each Other”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Sejal Shah (“This is One Way to Dance”) launches her book with Cathy Park Hong (“Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning”) and Sarah Gambito (“Matadora”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Bernice Lerner (“All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, a British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen”) is in conversation with Michael Zank (“The Idea of Atonement in the Philosophy of Hermann Cohen”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Soman Chainani (“The School for Good and Evil”) reads at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Julie Dobrow (“After Emily”), Nandini Bajpai (“A Match Made in Mehendi”), and Christina Thompson (“Sea People: The Puzzle of Polynesia”) talk about writing about marginalized people at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Nina MacLaughlin (“Summer Solstice: An Essay”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Karen Abbot (“The Ghosts of Eden Park”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

FRIDAY

Eric Cervini (“The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual v. The United States of America”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Madeline Miller (“Circe”) and Sue Monk Kidd (“The Book of Longings”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Grady Hendrix (“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Sarah Prager (“Rainbow Revolutionaries”) reads at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Marika McCoola (“Baba Yaga’s Assistant”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Maddie Frost (“Smug Seagull”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

