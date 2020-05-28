What Boston theaters are saying about their current plans

Huntington Theatre Company: Although Oscar Wilde’s “An Ideal Husband,’’ starring Calista Flockhart, is still slated to begin performances Sept. 25, single tickets are not yet on sale, only subscription renewals or new subscriptions or flex passes, according to spokeswoman Danielle Morales. “Husband’’ is scheduled to be followed by “Witch’’ and “What the Constitution Means to Me.’’ Said Morales: “We are currently and will continue to follow state and city regulations and recommendations. We hope to have more information about our 20/21 season in the coming weeks.’'

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: Regarding “The Tempest,’’ scheduled to begin July 22 as part of the Free Shakespeare on the Common series with John Douglas Thompson as Prospero, spokeswoman Kati Mitchell said CSC expects “to share our summer plans publicly by the end of next week.’’

You don’t have to read too deeply between the lines to see some darkened stages ahead in Boston theaters, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is the official stance of some major companies about their schedules over the next few months.

American Repertory Theater, Cambridge: The ART has not yet announced programming for the fall, and dates have not yet been set for “Macbeth in Stride’’ and the Broadway-bound “1776,’’ which were both postponed to the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. “When considering the future, we continue to monitor the progressing science and to wait for state and local guidelines,’’ said ART spokeswoman Rebecca Curtiss.

Broadway In Boston: “Tootsie’’ is still scheduled to open the season at the Citizens Bank Opera House in October, according to spokeswoman Ann Sheehan. “Updates will continue on our website and social media channels to ensure the health and well-being of our audiences, staff, cast, and crew, which is our foremost priority,’’ Sheehan said.

ArtsEmerson: Artistic director David Dower said the Emerson College-based presenting and producing organization, which had not announced a fall schedule, will hold off on live productions until “at the earliest January, possibly not even then.'' In the meantime, ArtsEmerson’s “Together Apart’’ online series will play a prominent role.

SpeakEasy Stage Company: SpeakEasy had announced a five-show slate for 2020-21 earlier this month. Artistic director Paul Daigneault said through spokesman Jim Torres that “we expect to make a decision about producing this fall by mid-June.’’

Lyric Stage Company of Boston: Executive director Matt Chapuran said Thursday that Lyric Stage is aiming to begin its season in September, though he added that “we’re pretty sure we’re going to be doing some reshuffling’’ of the previously announced lineup of shows.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.