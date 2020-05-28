What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

DROPKICK MURPHYS Boston’s iconic Celtic rockers are lighting up an empty Fenway Park for an online audience, becoming the first (and maybe only?) band to ever play a show on the diamond. With no games scheduled, the Fenway groundskeepers have landscaped a shamrock into the field. Donations will benefit charities including the Boston Resiliency Fund. Oh, and Springsteen’s coming too. Virtually. May 29, 6 p.m. www.dropkickmurphys.com

SHARON VAN ETTEN The multiphasic singer-songwriter celebrates the anniversary of her debut album by performing it in its entirety. Hosted through Seated, tickets $12 in advance and $15 day of show. May 29, 5 p.m. www.sharonvanetten.com

WAXAHATCHEE Waxahatchee founder and leader Katie Crutchfield kicks off a run of livestreams; she’s performing one album in its entirety every Monday in June to support her backing band and crew in the wake of the project’s canceled tour. First up, debut album “American Weekend.” June 1, 9 p.m. www.noonchorus.com

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

IGOR LEVIT For the first weeks of the pandemic, the outspoken German-Russian pianist gave daily concerts from his home. Now, he takes on an ultramarathon of the piano world with Erik Satie’s “Vexations” — 840 repetitions of a theme and variations, with a total runtime of 20 hours. For Levit, the event represents a “silent scream” in solidarity with out-of-work artists. Starts May 30, 8 a.m. www.thegilmore.org/streaming

TAIWAN PHILHARMONIC Live music (with a limited, physically distant audience) has resumed in Taiwan, but the Philharmonic is still streaming its program of Mozart and Dvořák to a worldwide virtual audience. In case you don’t want to get up early on a Saturday morning, the stream will be available for 48 hours post-concert. May 30, 7:30 a.m, on YouTube

ZOË MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

THE SETH CONCERT SERIES The combination performance-and-interview series with Broadway stars hosted for years at Provincetown’s Art House by Sirius XM host Seth Rudetsky will debut as a weekly virtual series Sunday at 8 p.m. Rudetsky’s first guest will be Kelli O’Hara. Tickets are $20 at www.thesethconcertseries.com.

HAIRSPRAY LIVE! The production that originally aired as a live special on NBC in 2016 will be available to stream for 48 hours on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel, starting Friday at 2 p.m. The cast includes Ariana Grande, Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Hudson, Maddie Baillio, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, and Kristen Chenoweth.

DON AUCOIN

Dance

LUMINARIUM TEN4TEN PERFORMANCE SERIES To commemorate it’s 10th anniversary season, Luminarium Dance Company is releasing curated performance videos spanning the past decade. New shows of the company’s original repertory are released every two weeks, and the upcoming “Secrets & Motion,” created in 2013 in collaboration with photographer Larry Pratt and installation artist Hannah Verlin, combines dance, light, and text to explore “the secrets we keep, share, and dismantle.” May 31-June 13, www.luminariumdance.org/ten4ten

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

BENDING LINES: MAPS AND DATA FROM DECEPTION TO DISTORTION The Norman Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library didn’t have a virtual presentation in mind when it conceived this show, but this is a case where the screen might work just as well. Covering 500 years of data — and its manipulations, to push public sentiment one way or the other on everything from elections to redlining policies — the exhibition offers broader insight on how data can be bent from simple numerical fact into tools for changing minds. www.leventhalmap.org/digital-exhibitions/bending-lines/

MURRAY WHYTE

MASSART 2020 MFA THESIS EXHIBITION MassArt Art Museum executive director Lisa Tung curated this handsome virtual show of Master of Fine Arts graduates from Massachusetts College of Art and Design. It includes a virtual installation on the Kunstmatrix platform, but a more direct way to view the art is on each artist’s page. Highlights include the work of painter/firefighter Halie Smith, sculptor Nate Heilman, and photographer Zhidong Zhang. Through June 18. blogs.massart.edu/mfathesis2020

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

THE VIRTUAL GAS The Gas would have celebrated 14 years of presenting alternative comedy in September, but its home club, Great Scott in Allston, may not reopen, and show creator Rob Crean says he won’t do a live Gas in another club. Crean hosts the “virtual” version Friday with Gary Petersen, plus guests to be announced, on the Anderson Comedy Facebook page and Zoom. May 29, 7:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/AndersonComedy

LIVING ROOM COMEDY Kelly MacFarland and Dan Crohn, who are transitioning their “I’m Fine” talk show into the “We’re Fine” online stand-up showcase, headline this Zoom show with Ryan Brauth and Brian Beaudoin. It’s sponsored by the Comedy Craft Beer Tour, which usually pairs comedians with local breweries in the Northeast. May 30, 8:30 p.m. $10. www.comedycraftbeer.com

LAUGH WITH THE CABOT The Nowhere Comedy Club is hosting a night to help the Cabot in Beverly open its doors again, featuring comedians who are local or have local roots: Chris Tabb, Kendra Cunningham, Will Noonan, and Orlando Baxter. The show is broadcast on Zoom. June 2, 8 p.m. $10-$15. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

#CREATEBECAUSEWECARE CONTEST An event venue in New York City, Big Screen Plaza, will broadcast crowdsourced artwork fit for the coronavirus era on a 30-foot billboard in the Big Apple. Submissions can fit a myriad of themes: positive messages for the front lines, depictions of the first thing you will do when normalcy returns, and more. Contestants send their creations via a form on the venue’s website. Free, bigscreenplaza.com

CENTRAL SQUARE FARMERS’ MARKET Make your weekly grocery trip a little more fun by grabbing tomatoes, strawberries, and asparagus at the local farmers’ market, instead of Walmart. The outdoor markets feature the regular collection of Massachusetts vendors. Opened in mid-May, each spot has implemented new safety measures, like masks, sanitizer, and limited entrances. June 1, noon-6 p.m., free. massfarmersmarket.org

ESPLANADE VIRTUAL 5K Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield, this virtual 5K raises money for the ongoing care and upkeep of the Esplanade. Participants can walk, bike, or run the race anywhere in the world while practicing social distancing. In the end, they record and submit their final time to the organizers. June 1-7, $20, free to service workers. eventbrite.com

DITI KOHLI

Cancellation announcements (since May 22)

