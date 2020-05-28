You want to dine out safely: Now there’s a mask for that

You miss your favorite restaurant. You long to sip crisp libations on sunny patios. But you also know that safety is essential. Well, if you don’t mind looking a bit like a Marvel superhero, there’s a solution: Your Social Mask.
Boston Harbor Hotel marketing director Jennifer McMahon and her husband, Bob, created the machine-washable, cotton-lined face coverings as a small way to help support the hospitality industry. The pair hopes that the mask instills a sense of confidence, encouraging people to dine out once more.
“We wanted to find a way for restaurants, bars, entertainment, and sporting events to re-open and for patrons to enjoy a sense of comfort, confidence, and community. It’s all about respecting others and balancing community with commerce,” they said in a release.
The patent-pending mask (non-FDA-approved) comes with a Velcro strip, simply peeled back when it’s time to eat or drink. Straws can be inserted from the bottom of the mask; no need to unfasten. One size fits most bon vivants.
If a protective element isn’t enough to sway you, charity might. Proceeds will be donated to two food-related organizations: the Restaurant Strong Fund, which aids restaurant workers affected by COVID-19, and World Central Kitchen, which has served more than 18 million meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.
They’re now available for presale on www.yoursocialmask.com; get two per package for $30 in navy, black, or light blue. Deliveries begin on June 4.
