You want to dine out safely: Now there’s a mask for that

You miss your favorite restaurant. You long to sip crisp libations on sunny patios. But you also know that safety is essential. Well, if you don’t mind looking a bit like a Marvel superhero, there’s a solution: Your Social Mask.

Boston Harbor Hotel marketing director Jennifer McMahon and her husband, Bob, created the machine-washable, cotton-lined face coverings as a small way to help support the hospitality industry. The pair hopes that the mask instills a sense of confidence, encouraging people to dine out once more.

“We wanted to find a way for restaurants, bars, entertainment, and sporting events to re-open and for patrons to enjoy a sense of comfort, confidence, and community. It’s all about respecting others and balancing community with commerce,” they said in a release.