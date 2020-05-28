Layoffs hit WBZ-TV as ViacomCBS consolidates

An undisclosed number of WBZ-TV staff members have been laid off this week as its parent company continues merging aspects of its businesses and dealing with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the station said Thursday.
ViacomCBS, which was created by a merger in December, has laid off more than 100 employees across the country this week, including national reporters for CBS News, as it consolidates operations, according to published reports.
A spokeswoman for WBZ, Kerri Landry, did not respond to questions about how many employees at the station had been laid off and who they were.
In an e-mailed statement, Landry said, “We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part [of] our ongoing integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with our departing colleagues for their friendship, service and many important contributions to CBS.”
The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed sources, said as many as 400 people across ViacomCBS may have lost their jobs. The Times said the cuts were largely concentrated in Los Angeles and New York.
