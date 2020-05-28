Layoffs hit WBZ-TV as ViacomCBS consolidates

An undisclosed number of WBZ-TV staff members have been laid off this week as its parent company continues merging aspects of its businesses and dealing with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the station said Thursday.

ViacomCBS, which was created by a merger in December, has laid off more than 100 employees across the country this week, including national reporters for CBS News, as it consolidates operations, according to published reports.

A spokeswoman for WBZ, Kerri Landry, did not respond to questions about how many employees at the station had been laid off and who they were.