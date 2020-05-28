Winston Flowers is closing three retail florist shops

Winston Flowers said Thursday that it would permanently close three of its retail florist shops, including one in Boston and two in the suburbs, citing economic losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stores closing include one on Federal Street in Boston’s Financial District, as well as stores in Hingham and Concord. The Boston store has been open for more than a decade.

Retail flower shops were deemed non-essential businesses at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak and were required to shutter in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Governor Baker allowed florists to reopen for business for online sales for Mother’s Day and Winston Flowers reached peak capacity for Mother’s Day orders in Boston, Greenwich, Conn. and New York City.