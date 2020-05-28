Winston Flowers is closing three retail florist shops

Winston Flowers said Thursday that it would permanently close three of its retail florist shops, including one in Boston and two in the suburbs, citing economic losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stores closing include one on Federal Street in Boston’s Financial District, as well as stores in Hingham and Concord. The Boston store has been open for more than a decade.
Retail flower shops were deemed non-essential businesses at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak and were required to shutter in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Governor Baker allowed florists to reopen for business for online sales for Mother’s Day and Winston Flowers reached peak capacity for Mother’s Day orders in Boston, Greenwich, Conn. and New York City.
Advertisement
But for florist businesses that rely so heavily on foot traffic and in-store sales, it seems even a surge in online orders was not enough to ensure they could stay in their physical locations.
“Over the past three months, the floral industry, like many other industries, has been impacted tremendously,” owners Ted and David Winston wrote in an email to customers. They said that while the three stores are closing, several of their other sites are still open for business, including their Boston Design Studio and Winston Flowers & Garden center in Chestnut Hill.
“While we are downsizing our portfolio of retail stores throughout Massachusetts, this is definitely not goodbye,” the owners wrote. “While it saddens us that we will not be a daily presence in your community, we hope to remain a constant presence in your lives.”
Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.