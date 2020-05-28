Didn’t like ‘The Plot Against America’? Here are some alternate alt-histories.

A. I’ve let you down! I’ve heard the same thing from a number of Simon fans, and I get it. “The Plot Against America” on HBO is an alternate history, something Simon hasn’t done before, and it’s a genre that requires you to get drawn into a big What If scenario. Simon often offers social criticism within his storytelling, but it’s usually in the context of contemporary realism.

Q. I usually trust your TV recommendations implicitly, and I usually like David Simon products, but I must say that I couldn’t agree less about “The Plot Against America.” I found the characters to be caricatures, even John Turturro, who I usually love, and the ending left me completely unsatisfied.

Advertisement

I wonder if you’d like other alt-histories, though? There have been a number of them on TV recently, series that alter history in order to explore the dark — and, in the case of Netflix’s “Hollywood,” light — possibilities that might have been. What if an anti-Semitic fascist had become president in 1940? That’s the question “Plot” is asking. What if the birth rate fell to dangerously low numbers in the 2010s, triggering an abominable sexist and militaristic nightmare in the United States? That’s the impetus behind the beautiful and powerful — although, as it heads into season 4, perhaps overly mined — series “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu.

Amazon had “The Man in the High Castle,” which finished its four-season run last year. Based on a novel by Philip K. Dick, it gave us a United States in the 1960s that, resulting from an Allies loss in World War II, is ruled by Nazi Germany in the east and Japan in the west. I was mesmerized by the show for a while, with twisted images of an American flag bearing a swastika and an aging Adolf Hitler whose photo presides over Times Square. There is a resistance afoot, and there are clashes between it and the powers that be. The biggest flaw: soap opera styled acting that fails to raise the emotional stakes.

Advertisement

"The Man in the High Castle" finished its four-season run last year. Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Apple TV+ launched last year with a series called “For All Mankind” that’s also an alternate history. From Ronald D. Moore of the 2000s “Battlestar Galactica,” it asks: What if the Soviet Union had beaten the US to the moon? Set in the late 1960s, it shows how the morale at NASA, in governmental offices, and in the country in general, drops after a cosmonaut becomes the first human on the lunar surface. “For All Mankind” doesn’t move fast — its power is in its incremental pace, as one reaction to the moon landing leads to another, greater one, and so forth. But the story lines are engaging, and so is the cast, led by Joel Kinnaman, from “The Killing.”

In 2016, Hulu delivered a fine Stephen King adaptation that gave us a man named Jake (played by James Franco) who travels back in time and tries to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Called “11.22.63,” it follows Jake’s experiences with a romantic interest and with Lee Harvey Oswald. No spoilers here, but it’s an enjoyable miniseries that respects the inevitability of history. Netflix’s “Hollywood,” on the other hand, is Ryan Murphy’s attempt to reimagine post-World War II Tinsletown as the place and time where diversity suddenly became acceptable. Among many others, we follow a gay black man and a black actress who write and star in, respectively, an Oscar-winning hit movie. It’s a trite fantasy that seems to deny many of the realities and struggles of the time.

Advertisement

MATTHEW

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.