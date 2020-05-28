A new taco pop-up in the North End, breakfast to go in West Roxbury, and Greek returns to Harvard Square

Takeout : In the Seaport, Gather (75 Northern Ave. at Fan Pier Boulevard) is now serving takeout Thursday through Sunday from 4 until 8 p.m. On the menu: fish tacos, clam chowder, stir-fry, and burgers.

Openings : Elsewhere in the North End, Taranta (210 Hanover St. at Cross Street) has launched a pupusa pop-up. La Reina serves pupusas, tacos, and burritos for contactless pickup and delivery, alongside their traditional Italian menu, beer, and wine.

Coming Soon: A new to-go market is slated to open in the North End thanks to Jen Royle, who runs The Table (445 Hanover St. at Salutation Street). She’ll have an antipasto bar, a coffee bar, sandwiches, homemade arancini, desserts, and provisions, in a space decorated with vintage wine barrels and six-foot lemon trees. Stay tuned for a firm opening date.

Tatte Bakery’s branches in Harvard Square (1288 Massachusetts Ave.), Back Bay (399 Boylston St.), and Brookline (1003 Beacon St.) are now open for socially distanced indoor ordering; their remaining branches throughout the area will open in early June.

In Union Square, Brass Union (70 Union Square) offers festive takeout Tuesday through Sunday from 4 until 8 p.m. — taco party kits, fried chicken dinners, cocktail mixers — plus frozen cookie dough from local baker Carley’s Creations. Around the corner, visit Pastelaria Vitoria Broadway (192 Broadway at Macarthur Street) for savory turnovers, bacon cheeseburgers, and pastries.

The outdoor patio at Brass Union in Union Square, Somerville. Brass Union

In the South End, Sally’s Sandwiches (492 Tremont St. at East Berkeley Street), from the folks who brought you Blackbird Doughnuts and the Gallows, offers dinners for up to four people; pre-order beef chili, lasagne, roast chicken, veggie pot pie, and pantry items such as chicken broth and pickled veggies. Meanwhile, those who miss Cinquecento — destroyed by a recent Harrison Avenue flood — can find many of their Italian dishes on the menu at Gaslight Brasserie du Coin (560 Harrison Ave. at Waltham Street), beginning on May 30. It’s open daily from 4 p.m.

A plate of French Toast at Rox Diner. Essdras M Suarez/Globe staff/file

Stop by West Roxbury’s Rox Diner (1881 Centre St. at Corey Street) for comfort food served until 2 p.m.: French toast, waffles, corn beef hash. For something lighter by the sea, head to Winthrop’s Belle Isle (1 Main St.) for fresh seafood to go (no parking-lot loitering) Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.

And in Harvard Square, Greek sandwich shop Saloniki (24 Dunster St. at Massachusetts Avenue) has reopened, serving takeout and delivery daily from noon until 8 p.m. Get pitas, moussaka, frozen Greek yogurt, and a dinner platter for four ($45) with braised meats, pitas, slaw, fries, and more. The Fenway branch (4 Kilmarnock St. at Brookline Avenue) is also open.

Plate with brown rice and eggplant with spicy whipped feta at Saloniki. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.